New 2017 Land Rover Discovery Features, Images, Video, Tech Specs And Prices

Land Rover has extended its product portfolio in India with the launch of the 5th generation Discovery. Available in two powertrain options, the 3.0 l Diesel 190 kW (255 hp) & 3.0 l Petrol 250 kW (335 hp), the all-new Discovery is aimed to be Land Rover’s most versatile SUV yet. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

New 2017 Land Rover Discovery Price In India

The 5th generation Land Rover Discovery was launched in India with prices starting from INR 71.38 Lakh (ex-showroom).

New 2017 Land Rover Discovery Launch Date

The new 2017 Land Rover Discovery was launched in India on October 28, 2017.

New 2017 Land Rover Discovery Features and Details

The fifth-generation model is claimed to benefit from Land Rover’s strong, safe and light full-size SUV architecture and is said to deliver comfort and adaptability like no other. The new Discovery is for the digital age with the ingenious technology keeping the occupants family safe, connected and confident on all surfaces, all terrains and in all weathers. With the 2017 model, the Land Rover Discovery comes closer to the new, swanky Land Rover family look. Design features include the stepped roofline, horizontal tail lamps and full-LED headlamps (a first for a Land Rover).

The stepped profile is aimed to optimise headroom for passengers travelling in the third row of seats. It also accommodates Discovery’s customary stadium seating configuration, which sees each row of seats positioned higher than the one in front. The interior are designed to be light and airy, further enhanced by the fixed or front opening panoramic sunroof. The stepped roofline, a trademark design feature for the previous four generations, can also be found on the new Discovery as well.

New Discovery also provides world-first Intelligent Seat Fold technology, allowing customers to reconfigure the second- and third-row seats with minimal effort using controls at the rear of the vehicle, the central touchscreen and even remotely via a smartphone app as part of the InControl Touch Pro Services. Another technology feature is the Activity Key wristband, which allows customers to enjoy sports and active hobbies without carrying the standard key fob. Holding the waterproof Activity Key up to the ‘D’ in the Discovery badge on the tailgate simultaneously locks the vehicle and disables the ordinary key, which can be left safely inside.

Gesture Control allows opening of the main tailgate with the wave of the foot on either side of the vehicle. The dual-purpose powered Inner Tailgate retains loose items when raised and offers comfortable event seating that bears up to 300 kg when lowered. Innovations include extra deep consoles that can store up to five mini-tablets and two-litre bottles in the arm rest storage with the chiller. There are also up to nine USB ports available.

New 2017 Land Rover Discovery Engine and Performance

The new 2017 Land Rover Discovery is available in two powertrain options for the Indian market, the 3.0 l Diesel 190 kW (255 hp) and 3.0 l Petrol 250 kW (335 hp). Driving dynamics are further enhanced by Stop/Start technology, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Hill Start Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), and Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC).

New 2017 Land Rover Discovery Safety

Safety net includes Audible seat belt warning (including third row), Front side impact airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Perimetric alarm, Rollover deployment of restraints, Side curtain airbags.

Note: Some of the aforementioned features are NOT standard.

New 2017 Land Rover Discovery Technical Specifications

Engine: 3.0 l TD6 Diesel Automatic and 3.0 l 3.0 l Si6 Petrol Automatic

Power: 3.0-litre Diesel – 255 hp; 3.0-litre Petrol – 335 hp

Torque: 3.0-litre Diesel – 600 Nm; 3.0-litre Petrol – 450 Nm

Transmission: 8-speed Automatic Transmission

Length x Width x Height (mm): 4,988 x 2,220 x 1,888

Seating Capacity: Seven

Price: INR 71.38 Lakh (ex-showroom)

New 2017 Land Rover Discovery Image Gallery

New 2017 Land Rover Discovery Video