2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe India Launch: LIVE Updates, Features And Prices

After the Mercedes-Benz E63 S AMG 4Matic+, it’s the new S63 AMG Coupe that is heading to India. We’re at the India launch of the AMG badged coupe and while we wait for the event to begin, let us give you a quick recap of the new model.

Visually, the new Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe will receive a new front bumper with aggressive air intakes, new Panamericana grille with vertical slats, 19 inch alloy wheels and quad exhausts at the rear. Inside, the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe will come equipped with a twin-touchscreen system, Nappa leather and a host of AMS specific elements such as the sport seats and steering wheel.

Mechanically, the S63 AMG Coupe will use the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as seen on the E63 S AMG. However, the engine will be tuned for a maximum power output of 612 PS and peak torque of 900 Nm. Paired to a nine speed automatic transmission, the engine will send power to all four wheels via a four wheel drive system which will be available as standard.

The two-door coupe can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds, all the way to a top speed of 250 kmph. This top speed can rise to 300 kmph with the help of the AMG driver’s pack which is an optional feature.

