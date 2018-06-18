Catalan GP: Lorenzo Hammers In Another Win; Rossi Continues Third-Place Podium Streak

Trending:
Two weeks after his Mugello win, Jorge Lorenzo today it two in a row by winning the Catalan GP at the Montmeló circuit. The Spaniard, who started from pole, moved into the lead of the race on lap 2 when he passed Marquez, and then firmly held onto that position right until the chequered flag, finishing over four seconds ahead of his Honda rival. Lorenzo has now moved up to seventh place in the overall standings on 66 points, equaling his team mate, but with more wins.

Marc Marquez took an important second-place finish in Catalunya, which enabled him to extend his Championship lead to 27 points over runner-up Valentino Rossi. Marquez stuck to Lorenzo for the first nine laps of the race, looking for a chance to fight for the win. After realizing that it was too risky maintaining Lorenzo’s pace, he settled for the 20 points and a second-place position.

Meanwhile, Valentino Rossi took his third consecutive third-place finish in the 2018 MotoGP World Championship at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya. Rossi had a good start from seventh on the grid and stormed to fifth going into Turn 1. One lap in, he passed Andrea Iannone and was in pursuit of the three-rider front group. With Andrea Dovizioso crashing out in lap 9, the Doctor moved up to third place. With a 3.5s gap to the leaders and over 2.5s to the rider behind him, the remaining 15 laps were a lonely ride for the Italian rider.

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow took fourth spot while Dani Pedrosa was able to maintain a decent pace despite struggling with a lack of grip, defending fifth position over Maverick Vinales on the final lap. It was an unfortunate race for Andrea Dovizioso, who also started from the front row after going third-quickest in qualifying on Saturday. The Italian crashed under braking for Turn 5 when he was in third and had to retire.

The next race of the MotoGP World Championship will be in the Netherlands, at the Assen circuit for the Dutch TT from June 29 to July 1, 2018.

Check out the complete race result below

Pos.RiderNumPointsTeamTime/Gap
1LORENZO Jorge9925Ducati Team40’13.566
2MARQUEZ Marc9320Repsol Honda Team4.479
3ROSSI Valentino4616Movistar Yamaha MotoGP6.098
4CRUTCHLOW Cal3513LCR Honda9.805
5PEDROSA Dani2611Repsol Honda Team10.640
6VINALES Maverick2510Movistar Yamaha MotoGP10.798
7ZARCO Johann59Monster Yamaha Tech 313.432
8PETRUCCI Danilo98Alma Pramac Racing15.055
9BAUTISTA Alvaro197Angel Nieto Team22.057
10IANNONE Andrea296Team Suzuki Ecstar24.141
11ESPARGARO Pol445Red Bull KTM Factory Racing36.560
12REDDING Scott454Aprilia Racing Team Gresini38.229
13ABRAHAM Karel173Angel Nieto Team1’21.526
14MORBIDELLI Franco212EG 0,0 Marc VDS3 laps
15SYAHRIN Hafizh550Monster Yamaha Tech 34 laps
16RABAT Tito530Reale Avintia Racing6 laps
17MILLER Jack430Alma Pramac Racing7 laps
18SMITH Bradley380Red Bull KTM Factory Racing11 laps
19NAKAGAMI Takaaki300LCR Honda11 laps
20RINS Alex420Team Suzuki Ecstar13 laps
21DOVIZIOSO Andrea40Ducati Team16 laps
22SIMEON Xavier100Reale Avintia Racing17 laps
23ESPARGARO Aleix410Aprilia Racing Team Gresini20 laps
24LUTHI Tom120EG 0,0 Marc VDS21 laps
25GUINTOLI Sylvain500Team Suzuki Ecstar22 laps
26KALLIO Mika360Red Bull KTM Factory RacingDNF 1st lap