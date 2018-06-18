2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Launched In India: Official Release, India Price And All You Need To Know

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new 2018 Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupé at INR 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The two-door Coupé is powered by 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with twin-scroll turbochargers, producing 450 kW (603 hp) of power and 900 Nm of torque, which accelerates the vehicle from stand still to 100 in mere 3.5 seconds. The new 4.0-litre engine installed in the vehicle is churns out 20 kW (29 hp) more power from its predecessor, which hosted a 5.5-litre engine.

As reported earlier, visually, the new Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe will receive a new front bumper with aggressive air intakes, new Panamericana grille with vertical slats, 19 inch alloy wheels and quad exhausts at the rear. Inside, the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe will come equipped with a twin-touchscreen system, Nappa leather and a host of AMS specific elements such as the sport seats and steering wheel. Apart from these, the new 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe comes equipped with many other features.

Check out all the key highlights of the new 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe below:

‘AMG Cylinder Management’ cylinder deactivation system

AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission

AMG speed-sensitive steering

AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with variable damper control

AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes: Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual

Controllable AMG Performance exhaust system: The S 63 Coupé is fitted as standard with the controllable AMG Performance exhaust system to ensure an even more emotionally appealing sound experience. The infinitely adjustable flaps modulate the exhaust note authentically and directly. The flaps open or close dependent on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving mode, but can also be controlled individually with a separate button in the AMG DRIVE UNIT on the centre console

AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs Radar based Driving Assistance Features Over and above the multifold safety features that come as standard, the S 63 Coupé comes with optional safety technology: a new radar-based driving assistance system which reduce the risk of accidents and enhance the protection of occupants as well as other road users, and of course, can take the strain off the driver within the respective system limits.

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC: Controls the distance to vehicles in front up to a speed of 210 km/h and if necessary brakes the vehicle with up to 50 per cent of the maximum braking power.

Active Steering Assist: At speeds up to 210 km/h, Active Steering Assist helps the driver keep the vehicle in the centre of its lane on straight stretches of road or slight bends.

Active Braking Assist: The emergency braking function can help to avoid or lessen the consequences of accidents with vehicles in front and pedestrians.

Blind Spot Assist: It can warn the driver of vehicles in the blind spot during a lane change.

Here are the Technical specifications of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupé

Performance Data Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupé Engine arrangement/cylinders 4.0-litre V-8 with direct injection, biturbo forced induction and cylinder deactivation Displacement 3982cc Power 450 kW (603 hp) @ 5500-6000 rpm Torque 900 Nm @ 2750-4500 rpm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 3.5 seconds Top Speed Electronically limited to 300 km/h with AMG Driver’s package

Check out more detailed images of the new 2018 Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupé below: