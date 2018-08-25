Nissan To Launch Compact SUV Kicks, Aimed to Kick The Creta

Nissan has been in the Indian market since 2005, with offerings like the humble Micra hatchback to the monstrous GT-R supercar, the company is quite well known in the Indian market. Their to the upcoming offering for the Indian market is rumoured to be the Kicks SUV. The car stands 4.3 metres long and will end up going against the segment leading Hyundai Creta. The Creta, the go to car for this segment, just received a face lift which is going to make things more difficult for the Kicks.

The kicks shares the same B0 platform seen in the Nissan Terrano, Renault Captur and Renault Duster. The international spec of the car is rumoured to come to India with no changes. The Kicks is definitely a looker with its flared wheel arches, 17 inch alloy wheels and a floating D pillar. The interior will follow a minimalist design with premium leather used all around. A 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system will be placed in the centre. Other equipment expected to be present is an automatic climate control system, a 360 degree camera system and many other, what Nissan claim to be, segment first features.

As of now the information on engine specs is not available but we expect Nissan to use the 1.5 litre petrol and diesel units found in other cars offered by the Japanese manufacturer. We also expect a CVT gearbox in the petrol variant. The price can be expected to be between INR 10 L to INR 15 L. Apart from the Hyundai Creta, the kicks will go against the Renault Captur, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the upcoming Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Cross SUVs.