Trending:
Vespa Notte 125 Launched In India; Priced At INR 70,285
Home News New, Sporty Nissan Micra With Enhanced Safety Features Launched In India

New, Sporty Nissan Micra With Enhanced Safety Features Launched In India

|
Added in: News
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

Nissan India has announced the launch of the ‘More Intelligent and More Sporty’ Micra. The premium hatchback comes with a host of enhanced safety features. The More Intelligent & More Sporty new Nissan Micra is available at a starting price of INR 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom) across India.

Enhanced safety features on the new Micra include Dual Airbags, Speed warning device, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder. All the aforementioned features come as standard across all variants.

New, Sporty Nissan Micra With Enhanced Safety Features Launched In India (1)

Speed warning device, Reverse parking sensor and Reverse parking camera with built-in 6.2’’ Touch Screen AVN with Phone mirroring and Turn Indicators on ORVM offer Nissan Micra customers a raft of features and technology.

NissanConnect – an integrated connected car technology, available in the new Micra bundles together features for best-in-class security and convenience. Features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location address the rising concerns regarding the safety & security of car users along with the control & well-being of the vehicle. Keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and ‘Lead Me to Car’, which guide passengers to their cars, make the drive experience more convenient.

New, Sporty Nissan Micra With Enhanced Safety Features Launched In India (4)

Customers of the new Nissan Micra have a choice of two powertrains – a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with the performing-enhancing, globally popular X-Tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), or a 1.5-litre diesel paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

1.5M
Likes
78.6K
Followers