New, Sporty Nissan Micra With Enhanced Safety Features Launched In India

Nissan India has announced the launch of the ‘More Intelligent and More Sporty’ Micra. The premium hatchback comes with a host of enhanced safety features. The More Intelligent & More Sporty new Nissan Micra is available at a starting price of INR 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom) across India.

Enhanced safety features on the new Micra include Dual Airbags, Speed warning device, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder. All the aforementioned features come as standard across all variants.

Speed warning device, Reverse parking sensor and Reverse parking camera with built-in 6.2’’ Touch Screen AVN with Phone mirroring and Turn Indicators on ORVM offer Nissan Micra customers a raft of features and technology.

NissanConnect – an integrated connected car technology, available in the new Micra bundles together features for best-in-class security and convenience. Features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location address the rising concerns regarding the safety & security of car users along with the control & well-being of the vehicle. Keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and ‘Lead Me to Car’, which guide passengers to their cars, make the drive experience more convenient.

Customers of the new Nissan Micra have a choice of two powertrains – a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with the performing-enhancing, globally popular X-Tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), or a 1.5-litre diesel paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.