Zelio E Mobility Rolls Out Next-Gen Gracyi: 3 Variants, 140 km Range, Starting at ₹54,000

Overview in 4 Points
- Three smart variants starting at just ₹58,500 (ex-showroom).
- Extended riding range of up to 140 km on a single charge.
- Enhanced safety & comfort with disc brakes, hydraulic shocks, and 180 mm ground clearance.
- Backed by reliability with up to 3 years of warranty and nationwide dealer support.
Introduction
The Indian EV two-wheeler space is buzzing with activity, and Zelio E Mobility is making sure it stays ahead in the race. The brand has just rolled out the facelifted version of its low-speed electric scooter, the Gracyi, and it’s tailored for students, professionals, and even gig workers who want dependable mobility at an accessible price point. Starting at just ₹58,500 ex-showroom, the scooter promises to blend affordability with practicality — two things that matter most in India’s growing EV adoption story.
What’s New with the Gracyi?
The facelift brings upgrades that are not just cosmetic but functional:
- Three Variants to Choose From
- 60V/32Ah Gel Battery – ₹54,000, 80–90 km range
- 72V/42Ah Gel Battery – ₹58,500, 130–140 km range
- 60V/30Ah Lithium-Ion Battery – ₹66,000, 90–100 km range
- Built for Everyday Roads
- 25 km/h top speed, perfect for city commutes.
- 180 mm ground clearance to handle rough patches with ease.
- 150 kg payload capacity, making it practical for families and gig workers.
- Efficient Motor Setup
- 60/72V BLDC motor consuming just 1.5 units per full charge.
- Charging time: 4 hours for Lithium-Ion, 8 hours for Gel.
Comfort and Safety You Can Trust
Unlike many budget scooters, the Gracyi doesn’t cut corners on comfort or safety. Riders get:
- Front disc and rear drum brakes
- Hydraulic shock absorbers paired with 90-90/12 tyres.
- Everyday-friendly add-ons like a digital meter, LED headlamp, keyless drive, USB charging port, anti-theft alarm, and even a passenger footrest.
Available in five attractive colors — White, Black, White-Black, Yellow-Blue, and Black-Red — the scooter adds a stylish touch to practicality.
These features show that Zelio has paid attention to details that make life easier on busy Indian streets.
A Word from the Company
Kunal Arya, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Zelio E Mobility, shared,
“With the facelifted Gracyi, we are bringing together design, efficiency, and innovation to meet the evolving needs of Indian commuters. Our goal has always been to make electric mobility not just aspirational, but practical and accessible.”
Warranty and Dealer Network
To reinforce customer confidence, Zelio offers:
- 2-year warranty on motor controller and frame
- 3-year warranty on lithium-ion batteries
- 1-year warranty on gel batteries
With over 400 dealerships already active and a growing base of 2,00,000+ riders, the company plans to expand to 1,000 outlets by the end of 2025, signaling its aggressive expansion strategy in India’s EV sector.
Conclusion
With the next-gen Gracyi, Zelio E Mobility has hit a sweet spot — affordability, range, and rider-friendly features that make sense for real-world users. Whether you’re a student riding across campus, a delivery executive covering city miles, or someone simply looking for a budget-friendly eco-conscious ride, the Gracyi seems well-positioned to deliver. And with India’s EV wave gaining momentum, this scooter could very well be one of the go-to choices for those ready to make the switch.