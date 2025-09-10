Royal Enfield Cuts Prices with Full GST Benefit, 350cc Range Now More Accessible

Overview: Four Key Highlights
- Prices of Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycles cut by up to ₹22,000.
- Revised pricing effective from September 22, 2025, across India.
- GST benefit extended to motorcycles, services, apparel, and accessories.
- Price adjustments for models above 350cc in line with new GST slabs.
Introduction
Royal Enfield is a brand that has long been synonymous with timeless design and pure motorcycling. Now the brand has announced a major price cut on its 350cc range. Following the recent GST reforms, the company is passing the entire benefit of the revised rates directly to its end customers. This makes the iconic 350cc lineup more accessible than ever, with reductions of up to ₹22,000.
350cc Range: Stronger Value for Riders
The 350cc lineup has always been an important chapter in Royal Enfield’s success story in India. From city commutes to long highway rides, these bikes offer a mix of reliability, performance, and heritage.
Key models benefiting from the price cut include:
- Classic 350 – the brand’s best-selling motorcycle with vintage styling.
- Bullet 350 – a living legend and the longest-running production bike in India.
- Hunter 350 – agile, modern, and youth-focused.
- Meteor 350 – a cruiser made for effortless touring.
With revised prices, these motorcycles will now appeal to a wider audience, especially first-time premium bike buyers.
What about above 350cc?
Beyond the 350cc lineup, Royal Enfield’s bigger machines like the Himalayan 450, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650 will also get revised prices, now aligned with the new unified 40% GST slab. While the reduction won’t be as steep as the 350cc models, riders looking at these premium offerings will still see noticeable savings, making the entire Enfield portfolio more value-driven.
Beyond Motorcycles
Royal Enfield has extended the GST benefit to more than just motorcycles. Customers purchasing services, official riding gear, and accessories will also enjoy reduced costs. This strengthens the brand’s focus on building a complete motorcycling lifestyle — not just selling bikes.
Leadership’s Take
Commenting on the move, B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield and MD of Eicher Motors Ltd., said
“The Government of India’s latest GST reform will not only make
motorcycles under 350cc more accessible but will also excite the first-time buyers. Royal Enfield is delighted to announce that we are passing the full GST benefit of the price revision directly to our consumers, opening the world of Royal Enfield to an even larger community of riders. The 350cc segment, powered by our advanced platform, continues to deliver the perfect balance of heritage, performance and reliability and with the reduced prices, is now even more appealing for riding enthusiasts. Our endeavor has always been to offer a pure motorcycling experience to riders, and this move enables us to make significant progress on that journey and we are hopeful that this will help further fuel the thriving two-wheeler industry in India.”
Conclusion
For decades, Royal Enfield has stood for exploration, authenticity, and timeless motorcycling. With this price reduction, the brand has reaffirmed its commitment to bringing more riders into the fold. From young enthusiasts eyeing their first Royal Enfield to long-time admirers, the new pricing ensures that the dream of owning a Royal Enfield is closer than ever before.