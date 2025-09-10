Yamaha Extends Full GST Revision Benefits: Big Festive Boost for Customers

Overview
- India Yamaha Motor passes on 100% of the GST cut to customers.
- Effective from 22nd September 2025, just ahead of the festive season.
- Price reductions across models like R15, MT15, FZ series, Aerox 155, RayZR, and Fascino.
- Benefits range up to ₹17,581, directly reducing ex-showroom prices.
Introduction
Festive seasons in India often double as the perfect time to bring home a new vehicle. This year, Yamaha is adding to the celebration. With the Government of India’s recent GST revision on two-wheelers, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has stepped forward to ensure that customers get the full benefit of this tax reduction. From 22nd September 2025, buyers can look forward to more affordable prices across Yamaha’s entire two-wheeler range.
Yamaha’s Commitment to Customers
Speaking on the move, Itaru Otani, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, said,
“We would like to thank the Government of India for the timely reduction in GST on two-wheelers. This step will provide a strong boost to the two-wheeler demand during the festive season. By making two-wheelers more affordable, it will not only benefit customers directly but also stimulate overall consumption and create positive momentum for the industry. At Yamaha, we are pleased to pass on the full benefit of this reduction to our customers across India.”
For Yamaha, this isn’t just a cost adjustment—it’s a statement. It signals the brand’s intent to stay competitive while supporting both affordability and accessibility.
What’s Changing?
Here’s a quick look at the ex-showroom Delhi prices after the GST revision:
From premium sports bikes to daily-use scooters, Yamaha has ensured every segment enjoys the GST benefit.
Why This Matters to Buyers
- Industry push: A positive ripple effect is expected in overall demand, benefiting both dealers and the wider auto sector.
- Festive advantage: Customers traditionally wait for festive deals, and this move adds real financial savings.
- Broader accessibility: With prices dropping, two-wheelers become more affordable to first-time buyers.
Conclusion
India Yamaha Motor’s decision to fully pass on the GST benefits is more than a pricing update—it’s a customer-centric move that blends practicality with festive cheer. The reductions, going as high as ₹17,581, ensure that Yamaha’s bikes and scooters are now within easier reach of customers across India.
As the festive lights begin to glow, Yamaha’s latest move promises not just affordability, but also a boost in industry confidence and consumer joy. For buyers, it’s a rare opportunity: a brand-new Yamaha at a better price, just in time for celebration.