Young YouTuber With A TVS Jupiter Is Indeed BornToRide; Completes K2K Ride

You must’ve have read about Lakshay Anand in our previous articles. He’s a young YouTuber who conquered the heights of Khardung La on his TVS Jupiter 110cc scooter. He then explored Nepal And Bhutan an a Aprilia SR150 and now, he’s back from another road trip which took him from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The 8,000 km road trip lasted for over 30 days. The ride took him through various cities and experiences (both good and bad) as the YouTuber captures his journey through the lens to share it with all of us, through his channel, BornToRide.

One of the most talked about part of his journey was when he caught traffic cops accepting bribes on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and exposed the culprits through his YouTube channel. The YouTube video received over a million views. In another video, Lakshay Anand explains how a few goons tried to stop him in the middle of an isolated highway to rob him.

But the young rider successfully completed his road trip and received a warm welcome back home. Check out the video below:

Guess what. He’s already planning another road trip. You can watch more videos of his experience on the road through the YouTube channel, BornToRide.