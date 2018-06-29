VIDEO: Honda 2Wheelers Launches ‘One Look Is Enough’ Campaign For The X-Blade

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has rolled out the latest 360-degree campaign – ‘One Look is enough’ for its new 160cc motorcycle, the X-Blade. Developed by Dentsu One, a Dentsu Aegis Network Company, the campaign is on air across all popular television channels. The campaign will also show its presence during the FIFA World Cup broadcast.

The objective of the campaign is to draw a clear line between a responsible citizen and an outlaw. The former works towards the betterment of society and abides by the rules. However, never boasts about his attributes and proves his mettle through his actions. In fact, ‘just one look is enough to make a lasting statement’.

Check out the promotional video below:

‘One Look is Enough’ campaign projects some real life situations in the society. The Honda motorcycle attributes like robo-shape LED headlamps, masculine looks and a throaty engine note have been weaved into a story to substantiate the positioning of the motorcycle.

Showcased for the first time at Auto Expo, the stylish X-Blade is the latest offering from Honda in 160cc sporty motorcycle category. With a commanding front stance and a futuristic segment first robo-shape LED headlamp X-Blade sets a new benchmark in the segment.

Check out the video review of the new Honda X-Blade below: