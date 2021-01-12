You Can Now Unofficially Book the Upcoming Tata Safari

When Tata recently revealed that the upcoming 7-seater SUV based on the Harrier will be called the Safari, the news legit broke the internet and for all the good reasons. What started off as the Buzzard will end being the Safari, no one would have thought but here we are! Tata Motors is all geared up to launch the 2021 Safari (codenamed Gravitas) on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day and now, reports suggest that dealerships have started accepting bookings for the Safari at an unofficial level.

More details

The token amount is reported to be set at around INR 51,000. If you are looking forward to get yourself the new Safari, better get your cheque books ready and get ahead of the pack!

Tata Safari – even the name is enough to trigger a huge wave of nostalgia. Tata Motors recently posted a video online, reminiscing about how iconic the original Safari was and we do agree that it was indeed iconic. Bringing old monikers back to life, in a modern avatar, is a tried and tested formula implied by automakers to garner some hype. And that is exactly what Tata Motors has done. Like we mentioned earlier, the upcoming Safar won’t be an all-new SUV but is the production-name of the upcoming Gravitas. Smart move there, Tata!

Ever since unveiling the Harrier, Tata Motors gave Harrier a minor upgrade and an automatic gearbox earlier in 2020. Then, the Gravitas made its appearance at the Auto Expo, which was held in February earlier this year. The pre-production model looked macho and people simply loved what met their eyes. Harrier is a premium offering from Tata as a 5-seater option which goes head to head with the likes of the MG Hector and the Jeep Compass. Now, with the all-new Safari, Tata is also keen to stamp into the 7-seater segment, wherein the only options until now were the Mahindra XUV 500 and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Expectations

The 7-seater Safari is going to get LED taillamps, squared wheel arches, roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, a large tailgate with ‘Safari’ lettering, massive rear windscreen, a beefier rear bumper, and more. The all-new Safari will be the second vehicle to be built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, which is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform. Apart from all this, the Safari will be equipped with a BS-VI compliant engine and a bunch of new features. It will be most-likely longer and taller than its donor model by 63 mm and 80 mm, respectively. The spy shots have revealed that the upcoming SUV from Tata could feature captain or bench seats while the third row is likely to accommodate additional two passengers.

In terms of power and performance, the Safari is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kyrotec engine that produces around 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. All this power could be transferred to the wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic gearbox. Also, the car could be available with an optional 4-wheel drive variant.