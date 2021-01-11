2021 Skoda Superb Packs Some Serious Goodies

Unless you have been off the grid entirely, you know that Skoda is readying the 2021 version of its premium sedan, the Superb. Once upon a time, we had the Superb alongside the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord. Now, Accord has been discontinued and the Camry and the Superb are the only ones surviving. And to ensure that it survives for long, Skoda is going all guns blazing to pack in some real premium oomph into the Superb.

The Superb was given an update by Skoda in May 2020 and now it will be updated further in its 2021 iteration, to make it be on par with the German premium sedans. By the way, the Superb 2021 is expected to be launched soon, later this month. This iteration is going to have changes mainly to the interiors with little to no changes to the exterior because, as aforesaid, it received a facelift 7 months ago. Skoda had hiked the prices across its portfolio by as much as 2.5%, effective from January 1 2021. Hence, the 2021 Superb might command a premium over the current version of Superb which retails for INR 30.49 lakhs, up INR 50,000 from its May price of INR 29.99 lakhs.

The changes on the inside will include a revised 8” touch infotainment system, supporting Android Auto and Apple car play, with a new operating system and a revised interface for operations. It will also get built-in navigation without the need of an SD card The Sportline might now include the Sportline badging on the three-spoke steering wheel. Whereas, the higher-spec L&K trim will now receive a new two-spoke steering wheel with the L&K inscription with a virtual cockpit, fully digital instrument cluster. The top-end trims will also get handsfree parking and a 360-degree parking camera.

Mechanically, it will be powered by the same 2.0L TSI ( Turbocharged Stratified Injection ) petrol engine which puts out 190PS of peak power and 320Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 7-speed DCT transmission sending all the grunt to the front axle. Skoda will mark the beginning of its India 2.0 strategy with the launch of the Kushaq, to compete in the premium compact SUV segment and is poised to bring in the new Octavia, Kodiaq and the Rapid later in the year.