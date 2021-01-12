TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel Variant Launched at INR 63,497

The gearless scooter in India is primarily dominated by the Honda Activa. Honda had the first-mover advantage when the company first introduced the no-nonsense Activa in India. It remain unrivalled for most of its life span but then TVS Motor Company assaulted it with its Jupiter. The Jupiter, since then, has been a formidable force. TVS recently rolled out a price hike ranging between Rs 1,645-2,770, depending on the variant. To make the line up more affordable, the company has now launched a new sheet metal wheel variant of its 110cc scooter, the Jupiter, in India.

More details

It has been priced at Rs 63,497 which makes it the most affordable trim of the Jupiter. The introduction of this new base variant has taken the tally up to 5 variants.

The standard model is priced at ₹ 65,497, the ZX variant is priced at ₹ 68,247 while the ZX disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 72,347. Lastly, the top-spec Jupiter Classic variant is priced at ₹ 72,472. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. There are some obvious cost-cutting measures to bring the costs down as compared to the rest of the variants. For an example, there are no additional frills as seen on the rest of the variants. It is all plain jane. TVS seems to have done away with the alloy wheels as seen on the rest of the variants as the Sheet Metal Wheel makes do without alloy wheels.

It has remained the same mechanically. TVS Jupiter’s 110cc engine generates a maximum power of 5.88 kW (8 bhp) at 7500 rpm while producing a maximum torque of 8 Nm at 5500 rpm. Last year, TVS introduced Jupiter ZX Disc variant with an upgraded electric start technology ‘i-Touchstart’. The technology provides a silent and instant start minus the cranking noise, making it ideal for repeated starts in stop-go traffic. ‘i-Touchstart’* also improves battery life and provides a maintenance-free system. The scooter has LED headlamp, 2-litre glove box, mobile charger and 21-litre storage. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear while the braking setup comprises drums at both ends with a front disc available as an option.