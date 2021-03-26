You Can Now Unofficially Book The Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar At Some Select Dealerships

Hyundai is looking forward to ruffle some feathers in the 7-seater SUV segment with its upcoming Alcazar. 2020, despite being a lacklustre year for the automotive industry, turned out to be a decently steady seller for Hyundai owing to 2 main products – the all-new Hyundai Creta and the all-new Hyundai i20. The Korean giant is keen to continue the momentum into 2021 and the Alcazar is the next big thing from Hyundai which frankly, is a lot more than simply a 7-seater Creta.

Although the Korean carmaker hasn’t started accepting bookings for the Alcazar officially but it is being reported that some authorized dealers have started accepting bookings in an unofficial manner.

Hyundai’s cars have always managed to garner great sales. Be it the Venue, Creta or the new-gen Creta. All the cars mentioned here have a certain waiting period. To give the customers an early bird access to own the Alcazar, some dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings already.

Recently, some 3D images of the exteriors of the Alcazar have surfaced and it is for sure, a big thing from Hyundai. The Alcazar will be based on the same platform as its 5-seater sibling and will be made available in both six and seven-seat configurations. The former will be offered with two captain seats in the middle row while the latter will come with a bench seat in the second row.

The feature list could also be identical to the 5-seater version of the Creta. It is expected to come with a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, BOSE sound system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Connectivity platform Blue Link will also be available, although there may be some changes in the list of features. Being a more premium offering as compared to the Creta, the Alcazar is expected to be even more feature-loaded!

As far as powertrain is concerned, the Alcazar is expected to be offered with the same engine options as its 5-seater counterpart. This means it is most likely to get three engine options- a 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Hyundai is betting big on the Alcazar.