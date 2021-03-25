BMW Motorrad Launches Its M1000RR in India Starting From INR 42 Lakhs

BMW Motorrad India has finally launched its M1000RR in India. It is available in 2 variants – the M1000RR which retails for INR 42 lakhs and the M1000RR competition which retails for 45 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ). Recently, BMW had released a teaser on twitter teasing the launch of the M1000RR in India and let’s just say, the launch was sooner than expected, but hey, who’s complaining?

More details –

They say ‘tell us a better love story than twilight.’ Well, we say BMW and M and all enthusiasts might just agree with us here. BMW and M is a different league of automobile madness. Automobiles that take birth out of a performance division of a manufacturer are something else altogether. And if that performance division is M, well I suppose, that’s what God would pick, should he have a penchant for performance divisions.

BMW offers flexible financial options to help you ride home a M1000RR. You also get a manufacturer’s warranty for 3 years which can be extended upto 5 years.

Unsurprisingly, it comes with power, more torque, less weight, more powerful brakes, a lot of carbon parts and yes, winglets, of course. The lending of the ‘M’ moniker has resulted in increased power. The inline-four motor is tweaked to churn out 212 horsepower @14,500 RPM—up from the “base” S that produces 205 horsepower at 13,000rpm—and 113Nm of peak torque @11,000 RPM. The redline has also got up to 15,100 RPM. In addition, you also get a BMW shiftcam which is essentially a variable camshaft which allows for a better torque and allows for more grunt in the low and mid revs too. You also get 3 riding modes and 3 additional configurable modes under race mode to set the M1000RR up to your liking in regards to critical functions like throttle, engine braking, ABS sensitivity, traction control, wheelie control etc.

The bump in performance figures is achieved by the inclusion of new 2-ring forged pistons from Mahle, adapted combustion chambers, longer and lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry as well as optimisations on camshafts and intake area. The lightweight exhaust system is also made of titanium.

Another aspect that makes it a faster machine than the standard model is its 4kg lower kerb weight – 192kg. There have been some modifications to the chassis as well and BMW has tweaked it to enhance its overall riding dynamics. Both the 45-mm upside-down fork and the rear strut and swingarm are “optimized” with a slightly wider steering head angle and longer swingarm that increase the wheelbase by 0.7 inches and the ride height at the back by a fifth of an inch. Like we mentioned earlier, the winglets have made their way here too. BMW says that the winglets development took part on track and in BMW’s wind tunnel, and they managed to produce enough aerodynamic downforce to get faster lap times with the new M1000RR. Of course, they are made of carbon fibre.

Being a M model it gets all the M goodies, like the M chassis, M brakes, M colour schemes, M wheels, M suspension, you name it. In addition to that, you can also opt for the M Competition package which turns things up to almost a divine level with a host of crazy, absolutely crazy M goodies.

This motorcycle gets a set of M brakes that includes two 320-mm discs with four-piston callipers at the front and a 220-mm disc with a two-piston calliper at the back. The 17-inch wheels are now made of carbon ( cause they are M wheels ) and clad in 120/70 ZR 17 and 200/55 ZR 17 tyres front and back, respectively. In other news, the M1000RR will also feature as a safety bike in MotoGP this season.

Official statement –

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, “The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is born on the racetrack and stands for absolute dedication and the will to perform. Based on BMW M philosophy it is built with passion and offers pure racing technology for the highest performance demands in motorsport and adrenaline-driven perfectionists on the road. We are delighted to launch the most powerful BMW Motorrad superbike in India, with its powerful engine, expressive design and exclusive equipment the all-new BMW M 1000 RR is an absolute delight on the racetrack and in everyday use.”