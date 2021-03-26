Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition Launched At INR 72,050

Hero MotoCorp is considered to be one of the giants in the Indian two-wheeler industry. The homegrown bikemaker has an extensive portfolio that majorly consists of gearless scooters and commuter motorcycles. In other words, the company forms the backbone of Indian mobility. The company, in order to improve its threshold in the Indian market, has launched a new version of the Destini 125 in India called the Platinum Edition.

More details

The Platinum edition of the scooter is priced at INR 72,050 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The scooter comes close to the heels of the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, Pleasure+ Platinum models.

To make it differentiate from the standard Destini, the Platinum edition gets a new matte black paint scheme with brown inner panels and white rim tape as well. As Hero MotoCorp claims, the introduction of this special edition scooter will diversify the range of offerings in the two-wheeler manufacturer’s portfolio. The seat also matches with the whole theme and sports a dual-tone, black and brown colour with a ‘Platinum’ hot stamp. Besides the new colour, the Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition is adorned in chrome highlights on the bar ends, mirrors, side panel, exhaust shield, and front fender as well.

Specs and features

The features onboard this scooter include a digital-analogue speedometer, side stand indicator, and service due reminder as well. The newly introduced Hero special edition scooter is powered by a 125 cc BS-VI compliant programmed fuel injection engine with XSens technology, as the two-wheeler brand claims. The engine is capable of churning out 9 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter also gets Hero’s patented i3S (idle-start-stop system) technology that enhances fuel efficiency, as per Hero MotoCorp’s claim.

Official statement

Talking about the scooter, Malo Le Masson, Head, Strategy & Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said that the Destini 125 is a key player in the 125 cc segment and has gained recognition from customers since its launch. “With the new Platinum edition, we are adding an elegant option to the Destini portfolio. Based on the overwhelming response to Pleasure+ Platinum edition, we are confident that Destini 125 Platinum edition will also be a success,” Masson further added.