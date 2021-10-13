You Can Now Lease The VW Taigun By Paying Monthly Installments

The ongoing pandemic has pushed people towards getting themselves personal mobility solutions instead of opting for public transport. This helped the Indian automotive industry to bounce back on its feet and also gave birth to easy car-owning solutions like subscription-based services. In the same wake, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the extension of its subscription-based car ownership model to its latest SUVW, the Volkswagen Taigun.

With the addition of the Taigun, Volkswagen has made its entire product portfolio accessible to customers, enabling them with multiple ownership models that are convenient to the customer and suits their lifestyle. The brand had introduced the subscription-based model for Polo, Vento and T-Roc in September 2021, in partnership with ORIX, an Omni Channel Mobility Solutions provider.

More details

The subscription-based model will be available on the Dynamic Line and GT Plus variant of the Taigun, starting at a monthly rental of INR 28,000. The Taigun can be subscribed for a period of 24, 36 and 48 months, depending upon the need of the consumers, and will come with 100% on-road financing, periodic maintenance, insurance cover and an option to upgrade or return the car at the convenience of the customers. The SUVW will come with a white number plate and will be available at 30 Volkswagen outlets across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Official statement

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With a core objective of being accessible to customers, we, at Volkswagen have worked towards our omni-channel mobility offering. The aim is to provide customers the choice of their preferred ownership model that suits their lifestyle and comfort.”

“Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (OAIS) said that “The Taigun is the latest Volkswagen SUVW and how can we not introduce this bold, dynamic and German engineered SUVW under the subscription model for our customers. We are extremely delighted to have the entire product range of Volkswagen available on our platform, making it even more accessible and convenient for customers across the country.

Specs

The Taigun will feature two petrol engines and no diesel engine. The entry-level engine will be a turbocharged 1.0-liter 3-cylinder TSI engine which produces 115ps and 178nm of torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The second engine option will be a turbocharged 1.5 litre 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150ps and 250nm of torque.