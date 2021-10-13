New-Gen KTM RC 200 And RC 125 Officially Launched In India!

It has been a long and hard wait for the updated KTM RC range to officially land on our shores but the day has finally come! KTM has launched 2021 RC 125 in India at ₹1.82 lakh while 2021 KTM RC 200 will set you back by ₹2.09 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. There’s currently no official word from KTM regarding the RC 390’s launch but that too should happen soon! As for the new RC 125 and RC 200, they cost the same as their predecessors. Bookings for the 2021 KTM RC 200 and RC 125 are open at all KTM showrooms. The production of KTM RC 200 has started and will be reaching the showrooms soon. The KTM RC 125 will start reaching showrooms from next month.

Updated looks

The front fascia gets a redesigned windshield and fairing which is wider. It looks more aerodynamic than before and will provide better wind protection to the rider as compared to the outgoing model. The front-end does give a subtle nod to the elusive and sharp-looking KTM RC8. It is also being claimed that the updated bodywork will also result in better heat dissipation.

Engine

While the Austrian bikemaker has retained the trusty 124.7cc and 199.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engines from their outgoing iterations, several internal changes have been introduced to provide a smoother and better riding experience. For lower friction and more performance, the engines now get carbon-coated cam levers.

For better cooling, longer life and smoother acceleration, the piston is now cooled using a nozzle that directly sprays on the head.

To make way for better airflow, KTM has also equipped the two RCs with a 40 percent bigger airbox. There’s a new engine mapping as well and we expect that to result in better performance and crisper acceleration. Talking about the performance figures, the RC 200 now puts down 25.8 PS and 19.5 NM while the RC 125 belts out 14.9 PS and 12 NM. The rather minuscule 9.5-litre tank has now made for a new 13.7-litre fuel tank.

Underpinnings

KTM has heavily reworked the underpinnings of the whole RC range with just one intent in mind: to shave off as much weight as they can. The chassis is now 1.5 kg lighter and the five-spoked alloys are 3.4 kg lighter. The brakes have also been redesigned and together have shed 960 gm of weight. To offer a sportier ride, KTM has also tweaked the WP Apex big piston fork and WP Apex monoshock. The 2022 KTM RC 200 now weighs 151 kg (dry) while the RC 125 now tips the scales at 147 kg (dry).

As was evident from the leaked images and countless spy shots that surfaced below that, the new KTM RC range has become a little more comfortable than before. KTM has utilized a pair of clip-on handlebars that are set 15mm higher but you don’t need to start whining about how ‘impure’ it makes the new RCs because the handlebar can be lowered by 10mm for a track-oriented riding posture.

All the data is shown on a new full-colour TFT console that’s identical to that in Adventure 250. Other changes include new mirrors, different rider and pillion seats, integrated blinkers, and position lights.