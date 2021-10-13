This Sinister Looking Abarth Can Give Many Sedans A Run For Their Money!

If you’re looking to buy a fun-to-drive hatchback in today’s time, chances are that you would choose between the Hyundai i20 N-Line and the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI. However, people tend to forget the ‘real’ hot hatch that India was blessed with a few years ago. The Punto Abarth: a true hot hatch powered by a turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine that produces 145hp and 212nm of torque. Sadly, the Punto Abarth didn’t do too well in our market and was soon discontinued. However, enthusiasts who own it swear by it and in many cases tastefully modify it!

What is it?

Today we take a look at a tastefully modded Punto Abarth owned by Karan Kumar( Instagram: Karan_k7). The exterior features a Satin Basalt body wrap which makes it look sinister. It sits on 17-inch Lenso alloy wheels wrapped in grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Other mods include a custom skirt kit. Now let’s get to the juicy bit, shall we? Talking about the performance mods, it gets a stage 2 Quantum Performance ECU Tune, a custom 2-inch stainless steel Turboback exhaust with a Milltek sports cat, Forge motorsport blow-off valve and an HPI intake filter.

Other performance mods include a Forge motorsport intercooler upgrade and an intake system. It also features a host of mechanical upgrades such as a Bonalume short shifter, a Forge motorsport chassis brace, and Eibach pro-street coil-overs. The result of all these performance mods is a whopping 195 hp which is over 50hp more than its stock form! Power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Fiat Abarth Punto: a quick recap

As mentioned before, The Punto Abarth is powered by a 1.4L T-Jet petrol engine that develops 145 BHP @ 5500 RPM and 212 Nm @ 2000 – 4000 RPM, endowing it with an estimated top speed of 190 km/h, while 100 km/h is decimated in just 8.8 seconds from a standstill. The Abarth Punto hosts feature like automatic air-conditioning, soft-touch front dashboard, ambient light, rear AC vents, and an infotainment system. The seats of the Abarth Punto are black in colour with nice red and yellow stitching that is in line with the Abarth colours and logo.