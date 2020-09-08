You Can Now Check Out The Tata Nexon EV Online In 3D

From this year onwards, every year, 8th of Septemeber will be celebrated as World EV Day. Tata Motors has joined the movement to celebrate the shift to sustainable road transport and a zero-emissions future. To celebrate the occasion and to add to the interest of potential buyers, Tata Motors announced the launch of ‘NEXON EV 3D Commerce’, an immersive visualization of its entire Nexon EV range on its website.

Powered by Eccentric Engine’s One 3D platform, it is a first of its kind experience providing customers with a detailed and holistic purchase experience that saves time and effort. In light of the ongoing pandemic, this initiative provides an immersive experience, close to checking out the actual thing at a dealership, from the safety of your home.

The Nexon EV 3D Commerce is a 360-degree virtual experience which allows customers to explore colours, variants, features, and accessories of the Nexon EV in detail. This will be the first automotive E-Commerce experience with 3D at its core, right from the Home Page. Speaking on the launch, Mr Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Electric Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are constantly looking at ways and means of improving customer experience and engagement. The current pandemic has urged businesses to change their approach and adapt in accordance with the new normal. Being a homegrown brand, it gives us great pleasure to partner with Eccentric Engine, an innovative Indian tech company and launch this initiative, as we redefine our customer engagement. The NEXON EV 3D Commerce is a big step in this direction.”

Launched early this year, the Tata Nexon EV is the most preferred electric car in India and is by far the highest-selling 4-wheeler EV in the industry, helping Tata Motors post a market share of 62% in EVs in Q1FY21. Recently, the company rolled out its 1000th Nexon EV, portraying the growth in both interest and demand for EVs. The Nexon EV 3D Commerce will include all of its available accessories, that customers can explore online in 3D and finally book their personalized vehicle online. Customers can access the Nexon EV 3D Commerce feature at nexonev.tatamotors.com.