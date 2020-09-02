Tata Nexon XM (S) Variant Launched; Gains Electric Sunroof Among Other Features

Tata Motors today announced the launch of the XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon. In a bid to cater to the growing customer demand, and to make premium features more accessible, the company is now offering the XM (S) variant with an Electric Sunroof at a starting price of INR 8.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable vehicle across segments with this feature in India. We previously expected that the Nexon will gain a DCT transmission but Tata Motors has rested all the speculations with the launch of this new variant.

The variant seeks to offer more premium features at a more affordable price point in a bid to attract more prospective customers to the vehicle.

The XM (S) manual petrol is available at INR 8.36 Lakh while the diesel variant will set you back by INR 9.70 Lakh. On the other hand, the automatic petrol variant of the same trim is priced at INR 8.96 Lakh while the diesel automatic is priced at INR 10.30 Lakh. Along with the Electric Sunroof, the XM(S) variant comes loaded with features like automatic headlamps, rain-sensing Wipers and steering mounted controls. The variant also retains the existing features of the Nexon XM, such as the Electronic Stability Program, LED DRLs with Projector Headlamps, Driver and Co-Driver Airbags, Hill Hold Control, ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman and Multi- Drive Modes (Eco, City and Sport). These along with a plethora of state-of-the-art features make this variant a compelling package.

Commenting on the introduction of the Nexon XM(S), Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “The Nexon has always been a product of pride for Tata Motors. It established us as the flagbearer of safety by becoming Global NCAP’s first Five Star rated car in India in 2018. The industry, media and customers alike have appreciated the car for its design and driving dynamics. With the launch of our ‘New Forever’ range of vehicles earlier this year, we promised to keep our products fresh and up to date with the changing customers’ demands. Keeping up with our commitment, we are elated to announce the launch of Nexon XM(S). A product that will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price. With this addition to our Nexon range, we will provide our customers with a premium driving pleasure & state-of-the-art features at attractive prices, thereby making our products accessible to all.”

Kia Sonet's launch is just around the corner. The Korean sub-compact SUV recently showed itself to the world in all its glory and managed to grab everyone's attention. With the Sonet lurking around the corner and the Hyundai Venue already being present in this segment, this feature-packed yet affordable variant of the Nexon will help Tata Motors is stealing some sales from the competition. The 2020 Nexon has a revised fascia, new features and new colours – Foliage Green, Tectonic Blue, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pure Silver and Calgary White.