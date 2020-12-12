You Can Now Book the Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi-scooter!

Piaggio India has announced the opening of pre-bookings of the soon to be launched, premium scooter from the stable of Aprilia, the SXR 160. The much-awaited premium scooter, the SXR 160, is under production at the Baramati plant, and is available for pre-booking at a booking amount of INR 5000/- through Aprilia’s eCommerce site or by visiting any Aprilia dealership closer to home. The Maxi-scooter segment in India is gaining huge popularity and it all started with the Suzuki Burgman Street. But now, to intensify the game, even more, Aprilia is soon going to launch the SXR 160.

More details

Aprilia teased the maxi-scooter long time back and it should have been here months ago but the pandemic played a spoilsport.

The SXR160 was first showcased at the Auto Expo in February. The company claimed to launch the maxi-scooter by November. As far as we know, the scooter will come with twin LED headlamps, bigger and lit under-seat storage, split glove box, large tinted visor, big seat, all-digital instrument cluster with mileage indicator and also the eye-shaped DRLs, which can be seen in the teaser. Apart from these, as this scooter is made by Aprilia, it will retain the typical sporty character, just like the SR range and will also come with 12-inch alloy wheels.

Specifications

The SXR160 will share the same engine with the Sr160, which is a 160cc, BS6 compliant single-cylinder engine, which produces 11 bhp of power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. Also, other things which the scooter will share with the SR range is the suspension and brakes. Although, the SXR160 is expected to have a longer wheelbase and relaxed riding dynamics. Other features of the SXR160 include LED headlights, LED DRLs, telescopic forks, alloy wheels, front disc brake, ABS/CBS, chrome-plated exhaust heat shield, a large comfortable seat, twin-LED taillight with LED signature lighting, an all-digital instrument cluster, split glovebox with a USB charger at the front, large under-seat storage space with light and large tinted windscreen, to name a few. We expect the SXR 160 may cost close to Rs 1.20 Lakh or higher upon launch.

Official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “It is a great feeling as our premium scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160, has started rolling out of the production lines. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest. We are delighted to announce that we have now opened pre-booking of the SXR 160 for our distinguished customers, on our eCommerce platform and at all dealerships across India. We believe that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers.”

Aprilia SXR 160 will be available in very attractive Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black colours.