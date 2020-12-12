Avass Prototype R800 Electric Sports Car Covers More Than 1000 KM in a Single Charge

Australian company Avass’ latest developments into the electric car project have achieved consistent performance tests of 1,160 km with a single charge in the Avass Prototype R800 — a fully electric Sports Car. The R800 is an impressive 870 kg sports coupe delivering rapid response to rear-drive via central High-Performance Avass Motor. The charging time of this groundbreaking innovation via a wall plug is 4 hours and with a Fast Charging Unit, it is fully charged from depletion in less than 40 minutes.

More details

The R800 performance tests have taken 11.6 hours to achieve 1,160 km with a single charge driven at constant speed not exceeding 100km/h. Avass R800 battery pack capacity is 120kWh and its energy consumption is 10.33kWh/100km with current capacity 112.41Ah.

The company had announced last year that it will be exploring opportunities of expanding operations in India and is viewing India as a key base to manufacture a range of full-electric vehicles, including buses, cars, motorcycles, batteries and more. EVs like the R800 that achieve a larger distance with a single charge would definitely acquire larger demand. Many large B2B players in e-commerce, grocery, food, couriers have already been piloting EVs and some have moved to advanced stages of deployment.

In the recent past, the Indian government too has stepped up efforts to move towards more EVs. At the recent virtual ‘Electric Mobility Conference 2020’, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways & MSME, Govt of India, had said that the future is very bright and India has the potential to become the largest EV market in the world as the government continues to push for EV adoption.

Official statement

Dr. Allen Saylav, Group CEO, Avass Group of Companies said, “There has been a great focus on awareness about environmental protection which has given a major push to development trends in the EV industry. Avass has been exploring the huge potential of the global electric vehicle market for some time now. Our R800 Sports Car is highly suitable for countries like India that are demonstrating high potential in the development of clean energy transportation infrastructure.

The Prototype Vehicle will undergo Homologation Approval Process for mass production anticipated commencing in the second half of 2021.