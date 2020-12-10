The Aprilia 660 Twins Are Coming to India!

Ever since we saw the pictures of the production-spec version of the Aprilia RS660, we have been constantly praying to the lord of wheels to see it rolling on our streets. And it seems like the Lord has finally listened to our prayers as Piaggio has announced that the Aprilia RS660 will be launched in India by mid-2021. Excited much? Hold on to whatever you’re sitting on because we will be getting not just the RS600 but the Tuono 660 as well!

More details

Now that we have brightened up your day with this news, let us tone down the adrenaline rush a little. Aprilia will be bringing the 660 twins via the CBU route, meaning that they will attract a pretty massive import duty!

Expect Aprilia to price the Tuono 660 around INR 12 Lakh (ex-showroom), while the RS will cost a cool Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). As far as styling goes, Aprilia RS 660 borrow design cues heavily from RSV4 which is identifiable even from a considerable distance, all thanks to its triple-headlamp setup. The RS 660 uses the same setup but sleeker in terms of the overall design. It also sports sleek LED headlamps which consist of cornering lights. What completes the sharp look of the motorcycle is the RSV4-inspired rear-end. Given that the motorcycle’s origin is Italian and they are known for all things beautiful, the RS 660 has a gorgeous fairing and a beautifully carved fuel tank. It has a 1370mm wheelbase, 24.1 degree rake and 104.6mm trail.

Specifications

Underneath that fairing, lies a 660cc, parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 100hp at 10,500rpm and 67Nm at 8,500rpm. This twin-cylinder engine has a 270-degree firing order. Unsurprisingly, Aprilia has loaded the RS 660 up to the brim with modern-day electronics package called the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC). This six-axis IMU-based system includes three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control and engine brake control.

It also gets an up/down quickshifter and cruise control. The motorcycle has five ride modes- Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack. These modes can be accessed via the TFT dashboard. The suspension components include a 41mm Kayaba USD fork, adjustable for spring preload and rebound damping. At the rear, there is a monoshock that is also adjustable for rebound and preload. Braking duties are carried out by twin 320 discs at the front with four-piston Brembo radial callipers and a 220mm disc at the back with two pistons Brembo callipers.

Although Aprilia hasn’t unveiled the Tuono 660 officially, we all know that it’s going to be exactly the same as the RS660 sans some changes. The middleweight segment is already on the boil in India and with the arrival of these gorgeous Aprilia’, the temperature is only going to get hotter!