You Can Now Book Revolt RV400 And RV300 Starting Today!

Shortly after announcing a major price cut after the revised FAME-II subsidies, Revolt has now announced the re-opening of bookings for its electric motorcycles across the 6 operational cities from June 18th, 12PM onwards. The company had earlier stopped taking fresh bookings after witnessing an unprecedented number of bookings last month. The brand, currently operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, will be re-opening for fresh bookings after confirming delivery dates for all existing orders in hand.

More details

In addition, Company is also bringing forward the delivery dates for the bookings made by customers which were earlier slated to be delivered in the latter part of the current year.

Sticking to its promise of delivering more bikes to its customers and shortening the gap between booking date and delivery, Revolt has been vigorously working towards increasing the production capacities which will ensure the customers do not have to wait for their Revolt motorcycles for long post making their bookings. Revolt has a completely contactless online booking system and customers can register for bookings through the “Notify Me” tab on its website.

Official statement

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajiv Rattan, Chairman, Revolt and RattanIndia Enterprises said, “Weare thrilled to see the response for Revolt bikes. We are happy to see Revolt is growing rapidly and we look forward to expand the EV ecosystem in the country. With a huge demand of electric motorcycle in the market, we are confident that Revolt will fulfil the rapid shift towards EV mobility with an ecosystem which is environment friendly and sustainable in the country.”

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO & MD, Revolt Motors said, “We are delighted with the response we have received from our customers across these 6 cities so far. The demand has been phenomenal, and we are sure that the various incentives being provided around pricing schemes like the My Revolt Plan (MRP) will help consumers make the shift to electric vehicles with ease. To add to that, the latest modification to the FAME II scheme with respect to the incentives is just going to fasten the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. We’re also working towards increasing the production capacity, and hence striving towards reducing the delivery gap between booking date and delivery.”

Revolt is looking to expand the distributor and service network across 35 cities in India. In addition to this, the company is also leveraging AI, to upscale and provide an in-house developed contactless experience for its customers.