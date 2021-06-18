Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Breaks Cover; Puts Down 502HP From Its NA 4.0-litre Flat-Six Engine

Porsche has unveiled the touring package for its 911 GT3 variant. If you love high revving naturally aspirated engines then the 911 GT3 is the right car for you. Unlike the rest of the 911 range which is turbocharged, the 911 GT3 comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0 litre flat-six engine which produces 502 hp and 470 Nm of torque. This engine can rev up to a crazy 9,000 rpm redline and it sounds absolutely mental while doing that. It can achieve a 0-100 time of 3.4 seconds and max out at 318km/h.

The GT3 is applauded by enthusiasts and critics alike for its precise handling and its high revving naturally aspirated engine.

What does the touring pack include?

The touring pack on the 911 GT3 is no-cost option that replaces the standard GT3’s rear wing. This is the second generation of the 911 to receive the touring package. The ‘swan neck’ wing on the standard GT3 produces 150 per cent more downforce than the previous iteration.

The touring pack replaces it with an electronically adjustable spoiler which can be raised and lowered with the touch of a button through the infotainment system. The GT3 Touring package can be ordered with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission(PDK). The manual transmission-equipped GT3 touring weighs in at 1,418 kg while the PDK version tips the scale at 1,435 kg. These figures are similar to its predecessor despite the larger wheels, new body and additional features.

Other additions include silver trim outlining the windows, body-coloured front end(unlike the blacked-out front end in the standard GT3), GT3 touring badges on the rear and sports exhaust tips finished in silver. The interior features additional leather throughout such as embossed surfaces and fabric inserts on the seats.

The rest of the features are shared between the 911 GT3 touring and the standard GT3. It gets a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic(CFRP) bonnet, lightweight glass windows and forged alloy wheels with a sports exhaust system.

There is no official word on the launch of the 911 GT3 in India as it was unveiled recently globally. However, when the model goes on sale, customers will be able to opt for the touring package while customizing their GT3s.