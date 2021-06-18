Yamaha FZ-X Launched At INR 1.16 Lakh!

Yamaha has finally launched the all-new FZ-X in India at a starting price of INR 1,16,800. Yamaha is also offering the FZ-X with its Motorcycle connect technology but that will set you back by INR 1,19,800 ex-showroom. The virtual event also showcased the new Hybrid variants of the Fascino 125 and Ray-ZR gearless scooters but we are going to focus on them later on.

It was already out in the open that the FZ-X was going to be based on the FZ series of 150cc power commuters and now, it has been confirmed that the FZ-X indeed shares its underpinnings with the FZ.

One of the major highlights of the FZ-X has to be its looks. When the spy pictures first surfaced on the internet, it was evident that the FZ-X will be carrying a neo-retro theme, just like the XSR155. The Indian audience was quick to react to its looks as it garnered mixed responses but now that the official images are out, we can assure you that it does look more premium than we expected. It gets a round-shaped headlamp and teardrop-shaped fuel tank that further enhance its retro appeal.

The headlamps are LED units while tail lamps boast the same configuration. The stance looks rather commuter-ish with high raised bars. The rear looks quite basic and so do the halogen-powered indicators. To lend it a more rugged look, Yamaha has also thrown in fork gaiters and block-pattern tyres in the mix. The motorcycle is available in 3 colours — Matt Copper, Matt Black, and Metallic Blue.

Yamaha FZ-X, just like its siblings, is available with a negative LCD instrument cluster that offers essential information like speed, tachometer, trip meter, odometer, fuel gauge, ABS indicator, etc. The FZ-X also gets Bluetooth connectivity with a smartphone app that offers features like incoming call, SMS alert, rev meter, malfunction notification, battery level, oil-check timing, locate your bike, parking record, riding history, and more.

As expected, the FZ-X borrows its engine and underpinnings from the FZ-S. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. It’s capable to deliver a maximum power of 12.4PS at 7250rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5500rpm. The hardware, too, is similar to the existing FZ series, and the new FZ-X uses telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock to perform the suspension tasks. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both wheels while the safety net includes a single-channel ABS.

The FZ-X is now officially available for bookings via Yamaha dealerships and the company’s online sales platform. What’s interesting is that the first 200 customers will get a Yamaha original Casio G-Shock watch!