You Can Now Book Audi’s Upcoming Flagship SUV!

Audi is all set to start the year with a bang. The ever-so-popular flagship SUV, the Q7, is all set to launch this month. Audi also recently started its local production at its SAVWIPL in Aurangabad. Now, Audi has officially opened bookings for the Q7 facelift. The Q7 facelift will be available in two variants, namely, Premium Plus and Technology. The booking amount is set at ₹5 Lakh.

Audi Q7 facelift: a quick recap

The Audi Q7 could be available with two engine options including a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine and a 3.0-liter TFSI petrol engine. While the former is capable of producing 252 hp and 370 Nm of torque, the latter produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Transmission duties on both variants are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system will be standard. In terms of design and exterior features, the Q7 demonstrates Audi’s current design language.

It bears the large octagon-shaped single frame, with six upright slats to provide a bold and aerodynamic look to the SUV. The restyled rear gets a striking new chrome strip that creates a visual connection between the flat rear lights and the horizontal body line. The designers also managed to achieve a clear view with flat surfaces, which span the entire width of the car, particularly in the license plate region. The 19-inch wheels come standard, while the sporty suspension enhances the dynamic attributes of the Q7.

Talking about the interior, the Audi Q7 combines immense prestige with practical everyday qualities. The car now exceeds its direct competitors in interior length as well as headroom and elbow room in the front and rear. A host of storage compartments, a new compartment in the instrument panel, as well as the generous load capacity, provide high functional utility value. Depending on the position of the rear seatbacks the luggage compartment on the five-seater version offers between 865 and 2,050 liters of capacity.

The electric tailgate is standard and the foot-activated gesture control is available as an option. Audi optionally supplies the rear seat bench, however, all the three seats can be moved individually and the backrest angle can be adjusted as well. The MMI (MultiMedia Navigation) features LTE Advanced, a Wi-Fi hotspot, natural voice control, and an extensive Audi-connected portfolio. The all-digital Audi virtual cockpit and the optional head-up display also provide an individual speed recommendation as well as the remaining time until the next green-light phase if the driver is already waiting at a red light.

The system also contributes to a predictive and efficient driving style and facilitates a steady flow of traffic. The adaptive cruise assist combines the functions of adaptive speed assist, traffic jam assist, and active lane assist and helps reduce the driver’s workload, particularly on a long journey.

