Localising The EV Supply Chain: Challenges And Opportunities
Toyota Hilux Set To Launch On 20th January!

The much-awaited Toyota Hilux is all set to be launched on 20th January. Some Toyota dealers in India have begun unofficial bookings of Toyota Hilux with booking amounts ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2 Lakhs. Toyota’s Hilux slots into the niche segment of lifestyle pickup trucks, where its only rival in India will be the Isuzu D-Max. The Hilux will be locally produced which means that it could be priced competitively.

Toyota Hilux Spy Shot 2

What to expect

The Hilux will share the same IMV-2 platform as the Innova and the Fortuner. Having said that, this pickup is significantly longer than the two cars, and measures just under 5.3m in length, and has a wheelbase of over 3m making it a behemoth on the road. The width of this pickup will be roughly the same as the Indian Fortuner. At the front, this truck gets a large hexagonal grille, clad with plastic. The headlights emerge from the grille and neatly contour along the edge to the fender.

Toyota Hilux Spy Shot 1

Along the side, the flared wheel arches are only apparent. We also get to see a side step. The rear-view mirrors and the door handles, all have a chrome finish. It also gets a body-colored fender mirror. The rear as in all pickup trucks is simple, with small taillights and a gate to the cargo bed. Overall the rugged and off-road content of this car is neatly packed within its round arches. It has a good ground clearance coupled with a good approach angle. The Hilux is based on the same platform as the Fortuner and the Innova. The interiors of the Hilux see a lot of parts being shared with the Innova and the Fortuner.

2021 toyota hilux launched in thailand interior

It comes with a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with android auto and apple car play. The Hilux will be powered by a 2.8-liter diesel engine that produces  204hp and 420Nm of torque in the manual guise. The automatic variant bumps up the torque to 500nm. The Hilux will come with four-wheel drive as standard and it will also feature a differential lock. The Hilux is expected to be priced around the ₹25 lakh mark.

