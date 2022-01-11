Toyota Hilux Set To Launch On 20th January!

The much-awaited Toyota Hilux is all set to be launched on 20th January. Some Toyota dealers in India have begun unofficial bookings of Toyota Hilux with booking amounts ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2 Lakhs. Toyota’s Hilux slots into the niche segment of lifestyle pickup trucks, where its only rival in India will be the Isuzu D-Max. The Hilux will be locally produced which means that it could be priced competitively.

What to expect

The Hilux will share the same IMV-2 platform as the Innova and the Fortuner. Having said that, this pickup is significantly longer than the two cars, and measures just under 5.3m in length, and has a wheelbase of over 3m making it a behemoth on the road. The width of this pickup will be roughly the same as the Indian Fortuner. At the front, this truck gets a large hexagonal grille, clad with plastic. The headlights emerge from the grille and neatly contour along the edge to the fender.

Along the side, the flared wheel arches are only apparent. We also get to see a side step. The rear-view mirrors and the door handles, all have a chrome finish. It also gets a body-colored fender mirror. The rear as in all pickup trucks is simple, with small taillights and a gate to the cargo bed. Overall the rugged and off-road content of this car is neatly packed within its round arches. It has a good ground clearance coupled with a good approach angle. The Hilux is based on the same platform as the Fortuner and the Innova. The interiors of the Hilux see a lot of parts being shared with the Innova and the Fortuner.

It comes with a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with android auto and apple car play. The Hilux will be powered by a 2.8-liter diesel engine that produces 204hp and 420Nm of torque in the manual guise. The automatic variant bumps up the torque to 500nm. The Hilux will come with four-wheel drive as standard and it will also feature a differential lock. The Hilux is expected to be priced around the ₹25 lakh mark.