Suzuki Achieves A Production Milestone At Its Gurgaon Plant!

It is no secret that Suzuki Motorcycles is one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in India. Now, the company has announced that they have rolled out their 6th millionth unit from their manufacturing plant in Gurugram. This is a major milestone for the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer and quite commendable considering the challenges faced by the industry over the last two years. The six-millionth two-wheeler to roll out of the factory is the Avenis 125, Suzuki’s latest 125 cc scooter.

Official statement

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India’s 15 years in the country. It is indeed heartening to also announce the rollout of our 6 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant. We are grateful to all our customers for the trust and loyalty that they have shown to the brand. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our dealer partners and suppliers who have continuously supported us by ensuring and delivering quality products and services. All these efforts helped us to retain the customers’ long-term belief in the brand, Suzuki two-wheelers. This 6 millionth milestone is a testament to our continued commitment to providing superior value to our customers in India. We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world.”

Avenis 125: a quick recap

Suzuki India definitely has the TVS nTorq 125 in its crosshair as the Avenis has a very sporty design philosophy. Avenis has a sharply styled front end that is highlighted by a neatly integrated LED headlamp. It also gets a small tinted visor upfront. The rear end too is very different from our standard gearless scooters that trod our streets. It gets a LED tail lamp setup while the stubby exhaust will definitely catch your eye because of its humongous proportions.

The Avenis is powered by the same 125cc SEP engine that puts down 8.58HP @ 6,750 rpm and 10NM @ 5,500 rpm. We have already witnessed this engine powering the affairs in other Suzuki scooters like the Access 125 and the Burgman Street. It remains to be seen whether Suzuki has tinkered around with the engine character or does it retain the same engine tune. To make the overall package more competitive, Suzuki has included a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster in the mix. Riders can connect their smartphones with the instrument cluster with the use of Suzuki’s Ride Connect app.

