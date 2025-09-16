ChargeZone® and Fresh Bus Partner to Build India’s Largest Intercity EV Supercharging Network

Overview in 4 Points:
- ChargeZone® partners with Fresh Bus to accelerate India’s intercity EV ecosystem.
- Fresh Bus’s charging assets in southern cities now come under ChargeZone®’s management.
- Renewable energy integration at hubs like Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam ensures clean power.
- Partnership boosts religious tourism connectivity and sets the stage for 5,000+ electric buses nationwide.
A Green Leap in India’s Travel Story
India’s electric mobility movement just got its biggest boost yet. ChargeZone®, the country’s largest EV charging network, has deepened its commitment to clean travel by partnering with Fresh Bus — one of India’s pioneers in intercity electric buses. Together, they’re laying the foundation for the nation’s largest intercity supercharging network for electric buses, starting with southern India as the launchpad.
Supercharging the South
Fresh Bus already connects major cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mysore, Tirupati, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam. Now, its entire network of charging stations is being integrated into ChargeZone®’s ecosystem. For travelers, this means buses that can recharge quickly at strategically located high-capacity stations, ensuring seamless intercity journeys without range anxiety.
This is also one of ChargeZone®’s largest strategic partnerships to date, marking a decisive step in strengthening South India’s EV infrastructure.
Powered by Clean Energy
But this collaboration isn’t just about more charging stations — it’s about greener ones too. Select hubs in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada will draw on renewable energy, ensuring that the clean mobility promise extends beyond buses to the very source of power.
ChargeZone® CEO Kartikey Hariyani summed it up perfectly: “Long-distance electric travel must be reliable, accessible, and environmentally responsible.” With renewable-powered charging sites and a scalable network, that vision is now becoming a reality.
Fresh Bus’ Big Vision
Fresh Bus has been working with ChargeZone® since 2023, and this partnership is the natural next step. For Founder Sudhakar Reddy, the focus is on making intercity travel cleaner, safer, and more dependable.
Thanks to priority access at these upgraded charging hubs, Fresh Bus fleets will run with greater efficiency and reliability. At the same time, the facilities will eventually open up to other EV operators, ensuring maximum utilization and building a stronger ecosystem for everyone.
With ambitions to expand to 5,000+ electric buses in the next five years, Fresh Bus is gearing up to become the face of sustainable long-distance travel in India.
Building the Future, Mile by Mile
Beyond buses and charging stations, this partnership strengthens connectivity to some of India’s most important cultural and religious destinations — a crucial enabler for tourism-driven mobility.
For ChargeZone®, the bigger picture is even more ambitious. With over 13,500 charging points already live across 1,200 locations and a mission to deploy 1 million charging points nationwide, the company is driving a vision where green intercity travel is not just possible, but inevitable.
India’s electric bus revolution is here — and with ChargeZone® and Fresh Bus powering the way, every journey is set to be cleaner, smarter, and more soulful.