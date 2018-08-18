Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 Discontinued In India; Goes Off The Official Website

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 has been discontinued in India. The motorcycle was axed from India Yamaha Motor’s official website. India Yamaha Motor has already launched the YZF-R15 V3.0 that features massive visual and mechanical upgrades. Yamaha recently introduced the limited MotoGP edition of the YZF-R15 V3.0 at INR 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Yamaha R15 V3.0 comes with a 155cc, four-stroke, single cylinder, SOHC, liquid cooled engine with Variable Valve Activation (VVA) and Assist and Slipper Clutch. The engine now puts out 19.3 PS and 15 Nm of torque. Feature list includes a fully digital instrument control and LED head and tail lamps.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 was a major step-up over the first generation motorcycle, bringing a sportier design to the 150cc segment. However, the tall pillion seat was not appreciated by everyone which led to the introduction of the YZF-R15 S, a motorcycle that brought back the single piece saddle of the first generation motorcycle to an updated package of the YZF-R15 V2.0.

