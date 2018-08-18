MOTOROIDS EXCLUSIVE: CONFIRMED; BMW M2 India Launch Date, Standard Equipment and Price

It’s the car that purists find to be the authentic successor to the M3. The original M3 was a car which had a small body shape, a straight six engine, rear wheel drive and most importantly did not burn a hole in your pocket. With the 3 series getting longer and wider every generation, the current generation M3 has lost on the principles the M3 was created on. BMW may or may not have realised that but what they did was give their smaller 2 series sedan the ‘M’ treatment and badged it the M2. The M2 in many ways does what the M3 was supposed to do and after a long wait we finally see the car making its way to Indian shores.

A Motoroids Exclusive reveal, below is all you need to know about the M2 coming to India.

India shall get the “Competition Pack” variant of the M2. The said pack comes with major exterior changes which include new M style mirrors, adaptive LED headlights, a de-chromed glossy black kidney grill and additional air vents for cooling. The Indian model misses out on a standard Carbon Fibre roof and Carbon Fibre mirrors in order to keep the ex showroom price low. However the car can be ordered with the same as an optional extra.

Under the bonnet lies a twin turbo 2,979 cc inline six engine. The engine is rated to produce a maximum of 410 HP at 5,250 rpm and 550 nm of torque available from 2,350 rpm to 5,230 rpm. As standard a high performance Carbon-Fibre strut is added in the bonnet for high rigidity while keeping the overall weight low. A two pass exhaust system with electronically controlled flaps is also standard. While International markets have an option of either a six speed manual or a 7 speed dual clutch. India will only receive the Automatic dual clutch.

Our reliable sources have also confirmed that the Interior trim of the Sports Coupe will only be available in a high gloss black with a pearl chrome finish. Standard Equipment in the Interior includes the new design instrument cluster in black panel technology, A M leather steering wheel with M1 and M2 buttons, which saves driver settings, A door sill with M2 competition bagding, M colours stitched in the seat belt and sport seats. Available exterior colours include Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Long Beach Blue, Sunset Orange and Hockenheim Silver. The latter two are new colour options that have been made available for our market.

The car gets larger M-Sport brakes with enlarged brake discs. The brake calliper comes painted grey as standard with the possibility of being customised at an additional cost. The front tyres are 245/35 R 19 tyres and the rear gets 265/35 R 19 tyres. As standard the car gets 19 inch M light weight alloy wheels. Y spoke design alloy wheels come as an optional extra. A full size alloy wheel also is standard.

The standard equipment includes M Leather steering wheel, M double-clutch transmission with Drivelogic Active, M Differential, M Servotronic, M Dynamic Mode, M Drive settings (M1/M2 buttons), Locking wheel bolts, Tyre repair kit, Rear View Camera, Floor mats in velour, Warning triangle, Interior and exterior mirrors with automatic anti-dazzle, Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-dazzle, Smokers package, Seat adjustment electrical, with memory, Sport seats for driver and front passenger, Storage compartment package, Armrest front, sliding M seat Belts, Headlight washer system, Park Distance Control (PDC) front and rear, Rain sensor, Automatic air conditioning, 2-zone Cruise control with braking function, Speedometer with kilometer reading, Adaptive LED headlights, Lights package, High-beam assistant, Rear-seat headrests, folding Radio, BMW Professional HiFi loudspeaker system (205W, 7 speakers), Hands-free facility with USB interface Instrument cluster with extended contents, BMW Individual high-gloss, Shadow Line BMW, Individual headliner anthracite, BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line with extended contents, M Sport Exhaust System, Full size spare wheel.

The Optional Equipment list includes M Sport Seats, Lumbar support for driver and front passenger (in comb with M Sport Seats), Leather ‘Dakota’ design-perforated (in comb with M Sport Seats), BMW Apps, Navigation system Professional, HiFi loudspeaker system Harman Kardon 360W, 12 speakers, Preparation for Apple CarPlay (only with BMW Apps), 19″ M light alloy wheels Y-spoke style 788 M, forged with mixed tyres.

Our sources have also confirmed an October 2018 launch where the car would be made available at a price tag of INR 85,00,000(Ex-Showroom, Mumbai). With options like the Harman Kardon music system coming in at a price of INR 2,00,000 its safe to say the car would easily cross the 1 Crore mark when packed with options. Going against the likes of the Audi TT and the 718 Cayman, the M2 is an interesting product to look out for.