Yamaha XSR155, AEROX-E, EC-06 & FZ-RAVE Break Cover in India – Prices, Power, and Full Details Revealed!

Yamaha is entering a whole new phase in India. The brand has pulled the wraps off of four fresh two-wheelers – the XSR155, FZ-RAVE and its first-ever electric scooters, the AEROX-E and EC-06. All four are different sides of Yamaha’s personality, from classic to futuristic.
XSR155
Starting with the XSR155, this one takes back old-school in true Yamaha style. The round LED headlamp, metal tank and minimal design gives it that retro touch. But underneath, it’s all modern. Power comes from a 155cc liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that outputs 13.5 kW and 14.2 Nm, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch. The bike also gets Traction Control, Dual Channel ABS, upside down forks, and Deltabox frame for agile handling.
Available in Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green and Metallic Blue, the XSR155 is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For those who want a little more style, Yamaha even has factory Scrambler and Cafe Racer kits.
FZ-RAVE
Next up, the FZ-RAVE – designed for younger riders. It takes the familiar FZ silhouette and transforms it into something more sharp, sportier and expressive. The bike gets a 149cc air cooled Engine putting out 9.1kW and 13.3Nms coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. Other bits include LED projector headlamps, front and rear disc brakes, single channel ABS and 13 litre tank.
It weighs only 136 kg, which is perfect for daily rides and quick city sprints. The FZ-RAVE is available at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in Matte Titan and Metallic Black shades.
AEROX-E & EC-06
Then come the big ones – Yamaha’s first EVs for India.
The AEROX-E is for those who love performance but want to go electric. It gets a 9.4 kW motor with 48 Nm torque, dual 3 kWh detachable batteries with a range of 106 km. There are four ride modes – Eco, Standard, Power and Boost – as well as reverse assist, LED lighting and a TFT display that can support Y-Connect app. The pricing of the AEROX-E is at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it a performance-oriented electric scooter.
The second EV, the EC-06, is a more sedate, premium approach. It’s powered by a 4.5 kW motor with a 4 kWh battery, providing up to 160 km on one charge. It has LED lights, colour LCD console, smart connectivity with built-in telematics and two riding modes. The EC-06 comes at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Together, these four launches reflect how Yamaha is changing its India story – one that combines heritage, excitement and innovation. From the neo-retro XSR155 to the sharp FZ-RAVE, from sporty EVs such as the AEROX-E to the sleek EC-06, Yamaha is certainly building for the next decade of Indian motorcycling.