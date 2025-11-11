Eicher Pro X Diesel Range – New Benchmark for Fuel Efficiency, Power, and Profitability in Small Trucks

Eicher Trucks and Buses has brought in a new member to its small commercial vehicle lineup – the Eicher Pro X Diesel range. The new lineup is targeted at making city and near-city transport for small businesses, as well as last-mile delivery operators, more efficient.
These trucks have been designed with inputs from customers engaged in e-commerce, FMCG, cold chain, fruits and vegetables, and even parcel delivery services.
According to Eicher, the new Pro X Diesel focuses on three things: profitability, reliability, and easy ownership.
The big highlight here is the new E449 diesel engine, which Eicher calls the “X-Factor”. It’s built specially for this range and promises better fuel efficiency and power. The trucks are able to handle various road conditions and city routes with ease.
Key points about the new Pro X Diesel range:
- Purpose-built E449 engine – tuned for fuel economy and strong performance
- Longest service interval of 30,000 km – means less downtime
- Largest cargo deck in the segment at 10 feet 8 inches – to carry more in one trip
- Variants – 3T and 3.5T GVW options
- Built for multiple applications – from grocery deliveries to cold chain runs
According to Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO of VE Commercial Vehicles, this launch is another stride towards transforming last-mile logistics. He added that the Pro X range now comes in both electric and diesel options; it is all about offering customers a choice between two efficient solutions. It also demonstrates a plan by Eicher to support India’s progress with smarter and more sustainable trucks. This truck has been tested across different Indian terrains to ensure it works well for real conditions. It’s designed to make the job of a driver easier, too.
The cabin is crash-test certified with the addition of D+2 seating, driver state monitoring, and daytime running lamps for improved safety.
Other features include:
- My Eicher app for vehicle tracking and diagnostics
- Predictive maintenance tools
- Remote immobilizer and 24×7 uptime support for better control and security
The new trucks are made at Eicher’s Bhopal plant, which follows Industry 4.0 standards, and interestingly, the assembly line is run by an all-woman team-a move that underlines Eicher’s focus on empowerment and Make in India. The Pro X Diesel will be available through Eicher’s dealerships and its online booking platform.
This new range is all about saving fuel for small businesses and transport operators, running longer and carrying more, while keeping things simple and efficient.