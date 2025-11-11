Tata Curvv Gets Executive Makeover with India’s First R-Comfort Seats, TwinZone Climate & more!

Tata Motors has added a new touch of comfort to the Curvv. The company has added some new Executive features to the petrol, diesel and electric versions. The primary objective is to make the cabin more premium and comfortable, especially for those who prefer to sit at the back.
Inside, Curvv now feels more open and bright. Tata Motors have used smart design to make better use of space in all the variants. The emphasis this time is obviously on providing a rich and relaxing cabin experience.
Some of the new highlights include
- R-Comfort seats with passive ventilation – a first in India
- Rear sunshades known as Serenity Screens
- EasySip cup docks installed in rear armrest
- White carbon fibre finish on the dashboard
- Lighter interior theme called Lalitpur Grey
- Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats that look and feel premium
These little details add up to make the Curvv look a lot more polished and executive. The electric Curvv, known as Curvv.ev, gets a few extras as well. It now has a rear co-passenger foot rest and ErgoWing head rest for extra comfort on long drives.
The SUV also brings TwinZone Climate Concierge air conditioning, which allows the passengers to control the temperature zones separately, which adds to the comfort level of the SUV.
Prices for the new versions begin with Rs 14.55 lakh for the Curvv (ICE) and Rs 18.49 lakh for the Curvv.ev. Both are available in the Accomplished persona, the EV also gets an Empowered persona option.
The Curvv still stands out with its SUV-coupe design. It sits on Tata’s ATLAS platform for ICE model and acti.ev for the electric one. These architectures helps the car deliver both high performance and good efficiency.
There are plenty of features too – 31.24 cm touchscreen by HARMAN, JBL 9-speaker audio, gesture-powered tailgate, mood lighting and giant panoramic sunroof. Safety is a big selling point, Level 2 ADAS and 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.
With all these new features, the Curvv becomes more refined without losing style or practicality. It’s a combination of modern design, new technology and everyday usability – something in harmony with what today’s SUV buyers want.