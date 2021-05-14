Yamaha R7 Shows Its Face Before It’s Supposed To!

The Yamaha R7 has to be one of the most hotly anticipated motorcycles of recent times and rightly so! It is set to replace the R6 and will carry Yamaha’s middleweight supersport baton ahead. The R7 is set to make an official debut on May 18th but it has been reportedly leaked online ahead of its official unveiling. We came across these pictures on Instagram and they look borrowed from the official video which we will get to see on the said date.

More details

When it comes to its overall design philosophy, it does look like it has belonged to the Yamaha R family for ages. The signature blue shade also lends it that sporty appeal.

Up front, it looks a lot different than the R6. While the R6 boasted of R1-derived headlamps, the front fascia of the R7 looks completely redesigned. It features twin LED DRLs up front while the middle space seems to be occupied by an air scoop as well as an LED headlamp unit. The windscreen appears to be wider and larger than the one found on the R6. The side fairing is completely redesigned too and proudly boasts of the R7 moniker. The tank is highlighted by Yamaha’s signature grille while the sharp tail section also makes it look like a proper Yamaha R motorcycle.

Expected specs

While the specifications aren’t out yet, it is expected to borrow the key mechanicals from the Yamaha MT-07. The parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank pumps out 73.4PS and 67Nm. The new emission norms have dropped power and torque figures by 1.4PS and 1Nm respectively. Despite the minor drop in numbers, Yamaha claims the engine has been tuned for linear power delivery. The 680cc parallel-twin motor gets a new exhaust system, revised air intake duct design and improve fuel-injection settings. In the R7, we can expect Yamaha to extract a little more performance to compensate for the increase in weight.

While the MT-07 makes do with telescopic forks up front, the R7 will boast of USD forks. It should provide the R7 with better handling credentials. We were expecting the R7 to be a little less aggressive than the R6 in its approach but by the looks of it, it is most likely going to be a proper track weapon as well. What better way to justify the legendary ‘R’ moniker! The complete details will be made available to us on May 18th. Stay tuned!