Watch GMC Hummer EV Take On The Challenging Moab Trails With Ease

GMC recently unveiled the Hummer EV Edition 1 — a first-of-its-kind super-truck developed to forge new paths with zero emissions. The Hummer EV will be the first fully electric addition to GMC’s lineup, driven by next-generation EV propulsion technology that enables unprecedented off-road capability, extraordinary on-road performance, designed to put occupants at the centre of every moment. And now, to prove its off-road credentials, GMC has released a new video that showcases Hummer EVs taking on the Moab terrain.

The Moab terrain is situated in Utah and has proved to be the ultimate testing ground for off-roaders. Jeep has been using the challenging trails in Moab, Utah, for years as a location to highlight its vehicles abilities, and Ford went there in 2020 to prove the Bronco and Bronco Sport’s ruggedness. Now, it is GMC’s turn by testing the Hummer EV against the tough landscape.

According to GMC, some key features of the Hummer EV include a segment-exclusive 4 Wheel Steer featuring Crab-Walk, that allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater manoeuvrability on challenging terrain.

The Hummer EV also gets Adaptive Air Suspension with available segment-leading, Extract Mode capability, that enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the Hummer EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.

Other features in the upcoming super-truck are a 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires offered standard, along with a capability to accommodate 37-inch tires. They offer exceptional strength and flexibility to optimize manoeuvrability with the Hummer EV’s unprecedented off-road capability, including scaling 18-inch verticals and driving through water that is more than 2 feet deep, Underbody armour, consisting of sturdy steel plates that are strategically located around the battery pack and more to help provide protection in extreme off-roading conditions.

The Hummer EV will get its energy from General Motors’ all-new Ultium batteries and power from Ultium Drive, which is GM’s proprietary EV drive units. General Motors claims that the Hummer EV will achieve a best-in-class 1,000bhp of power and 11,500 lb-ft of torque, which will be generated by three separate motors within two Ultium drive units to give Hummer EV’s e4WD, remarkable on- and off-road capabilities. Additional purposeful and intuitive technologies will complement the truck’s range and capabilities to enhance and elevate every excursion.