Simple Energy Electric Scooter Slated To Arrive This Independence Day

The coming few months will witness the launch of some realty interesting electric vehicles. Bengaluru-based EV startup Simple Energy is gearing up to launch its premium electric scooter as well. It is worth noting here that startups like Simple and Ather Energy are playing a huge role in giving boost to India’s shift towards electric mobility. Dubbed as Mark-2 as of yet, Simple Energy’s electric scooter was slated to arrive this month but the pandemic has ruined another timeline.

More details

But now, the company has announced that it is going to launch its first electric scooter on August 15th. Just like this year, we can expect this year’s Independence Day to be quite happening as well, in the automotive scheme of things.

The company has also finalized its first phase of the factory in Whitefield. The factory will have a production capacity of 50,000 units to start with after which Simple Energy will boast a state-of-the-art facility that will also produce the upcoming product in the pipeline.

Specs and features

The Mark-2 is powered by a 4.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack with a claimed top speed of 103 Kph and a 0-50 kph sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Earlier, Simple Energy had tested out their prototype and received an ARAI certified range of 230 Km on a single charge. It may be noted that the 230+km range was achieved in Eco mode. Simple Energy offers Eco, Normal and Sports modes.

If you take a look at the current crop of electric scooters, this prototype still is leagues ahead. Scooters like the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube don’t even come close. Other features include an IP67-rated touchscreen display along with connected technology. Simple Energy also states that the electric scooter will be localized between 80 and 90 per cent for manufacturing. It will have a Charging time of around 40 minutes at home and 17 minutes at a charging station. It will be launched around the INR 1.10 lakhs mark ( ex-showroom ).

Also read: Ola Electric’s Hypercharger Network Set To Become World’s Largest And Densest EV Charging Network

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We are thrilled to be announcing the launch date. 15th August is a significant milestone for the nation, Simple Energy aims at creating history with a world-class product made by an Indian company. Due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, we have chosen this date by hoping that the situation would get better. We look forward to the remarkable journey ahead.”