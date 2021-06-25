Yamaha R15 V3 And MT-15 Could Receive Bluetooth Connectivity Feature Soon

Two-wheeler manufacturers are going the extra mile to ensure that their products are loaded with modern-day tech, even if they exist on the lower end of the spectrum. TVS might have been the front runner in this department but other manufacturers are slowly catching up. One of the latest trending gizmos to find its way in affordable two-wheelers as well is the option to pair the instrument cluster of your two-wheeler with your smartphone. Yamaha recently launched the FZ-X in India and the Japanese manufacturer paid special attention to the Bluetooth connectivity feature while highlighting the USPs of the new motorcycle.

Speaking at the launch of the new FZ-X, Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Motor India, confirmed that all products from the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand would receive the Bluetooth connectivity option.

If we take Yamaha India’s portfolio into consideration, the company currently offer Bluetooth connectivity on products like the FZS-FI, FZS-FI Vintage, and the FZ-X. The heavily updated Ray-ZR and Fascino 125 are touted to get the feature as well. That leaves us with the R15 V3 and the MT-15. Both the motorcycles are considerably more premium and more popular than the other Yamaha offerings so it only makes sense for the manufacturer to introduce an updated version of the R15 V3 and MT-15 with Bluetooth connectivity.

The integration of Bluetooth technology, likely through Yamaha’s Y-Connect mobile application, will enable the rider to view vital information pertaining to the motorcycle’s health, service and maintenance, as well as trip statistics. On top of this, it opens up a social aspect, enabling you to share your rides via the app’s built-in social media function. Additionally, it also offers hands-free functionality and alerts you via an icon on the dashboard if you’ve received any SMS messages or missed calls while on your journey. The two-wheeler maker currently offers two Bluetooth applications – Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X and the Y-Connect app. The latter packs more features than the former. And it is safe to assume that the R15 V3 and the MT-15 will make do with the latter.

The R15 V3 and the MT-15 are important products in the company’s portfolio. They are fun to ride and more importantly, they currently play the role of stepping stones in the portfolio. The inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity will make them even more desirable than they already are at the moment.