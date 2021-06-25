Tata Nexon EV Gets Updated Infotainment System And New Alloy Wheels

Tata Neon EV has done exceptionally well in India. It can be seen by the increasing number of Nexon EVs on the road. Tata Nexon EV has been the top electric car since its launch. India’s most selling electric car has received some minor changes. These changes are in sync with the IC engine-powered Nexon EV which received updates earlier this year. Even though there are changes, the price remains the same. Tata Nexon EV starts from Rs 13.99L to Rs 16.56L (ex-showroom).

Updates

There are not extensive changes but minor ones. Tata silently updated the Nexon EV. Let us see what they are. Earlier Nexon EV was already having a touchscreen infotainment system, now it has been updated. Yes, Nexon EV from now will get button less and dial less infotainment system. This will be a 7-inch display and it gets the Zonnect App with over 35 connected features. Only the XZ+ and XZ+ Luxury variants will get this feature.

The second update includes the new 16-inch alloy wheels. These diamond-cut alloys have a 5 spoke design and it looks bold. This is replaced by the old V shape cut alloys. This looks way better. Only the XZ+ and XZ+ Luxury will get these badass alloys. Whereas the base trim XM will get steel wheel fitted with caps.

Image used for representative purpose only.

Specs

Tata Nexon EV is equipped with a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery which paired with an electric motor churns out 126 bhp of power and 245 Nm of peak torque. This electric motor is capable of doing 0-100 kmph just under 10 secs i.e 9.9 secs. The claimed range on a single charge is 312 km. The battery has an 8-year warranty along with an IP67 rating. The battery takes about 8 hours to charge from 0-100% with a regular AC charger. The same can be done in 60 minutes with a fast charger.

Homegrown brand Tata has achieved a milestone of 4000 units of the Nexon EV since its launch in January 2020. Which makes it the most selling electric car in India with a market share of 70%.