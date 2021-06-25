Exclusive: Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol Spied Testing In Pune!

Tata is on a terrific run of form and has a flurry of launches lined up for the foreseeable future. Over recent years, Tata has indeed established itself as a safe, reliable and proudly homegrown brand. And its sales figures are a solid testimony to that. One good product after another, Tata is indeed on a roll.

More details

We also now know that Tata is working on introducing the turbo petrol versions across its portfolio and hence we have witnessed the spy shots of the Tiago turbo petrol, the Nexon turbo petrol and the Tigor turbo petrol. Now, Motoroids in all exclusivity, have recently witnessed another set of test mules of the Tata Tigor turbo petrol.

Talking about the visual updates and changes, noticing the heavy camouflage, we might be in for quite some exterior updates. Maybe some new paint jobs to opt from, some subtle solid tweaks to the Headlamps and also the LED DRLs. The overall silhouette though still appears to be the very same as before. It might sport a turbo badge at the rear indicating the change underneath the hood. The top-end trims will likely feature alloy wheels while the lower models would do away with steel wheels. The interior might receive some subtle tweaks too like a minor update to the upholstery with a turbo badge, but major change seems a bit unlikely.

Expected powertrain

Talking about the biggest change, that would happen under the hood, the introduction of a turbocharger. Earlier, Tata offered a more powerful version of the Tigor, the Tigor JTP which in the BS4 era, produced 112BHP and 150Nm of peak power and torque respectively from its 1.2L petrol engine. The JTP version was discontinued though, due to low sales volume. Currently, the Tigor is powered by a 1.2 litre, BS6 complaint, naturally aspirated petrol engine which puts out 86PS and 113Nm of peak power and torque respectively, mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The turbo version of the Tigor is expected to feature a de-tuned version of the Nexon’s 1.2L turbo petrol engine, which in the Tigor is expected to produce around 100BHP and around 140Nm of peak power outputs.