Yamaha MT-25 Launched in Malaysia At INR 3.81 Lakh

The Yamaha MT series of streetfighter naked motorcycles is adored all across the world for its mean styling and thrilling performance. Expanding its portfolio, Yamaha has launched the MT-25 in Malaysia. The latest entrant in the MT series is priced at RM 21,500, which converts to INR 3.81 lakh. It’s based on the R25 and draws inspiration from its elder sibling, the MT-03. While we do have the MT-15 here, which is based on the R15, chances of the MT-25 making its way here are pretty slim.

More details

Following the “Darkness” theme of Yamaha’s MT-series motorcycles, the MT-25 is dubbed “Rush of Darkness.” Given the way how mean it looks, it will find buyers in the Malaysian market based on its looks alone.

The powerplant

Powering the MT-25 is a 250cc, parallel-twin engine. It is a liquid-cooled motor which comes with a DOHC setup. It is capable of pumping out 36 PS of maximum power and 23.6 Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The 2020 Yamaha MT-25 sits on a tubular diamond frame and offers a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, an engine cowl, and dual-tone body colour.

Styling

In terms of styling, it carries over the design philosophy of other MT motorcycles. The LED headlight assembly is divided between the LED DRLs and a centrally mounted LED headlight . LED turn signals with hazard function is standard equipment and inside the cockpit is a full digital LCD panel that includes a shift timing light. Weighing in at 165 kg, the MT-25 comes in two colour choices – Ice Fluo and Yamaha Blu. Also, thanks to the USD front forks, the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 looks much bolder and masculine. The rear end of the 250cc MT features a sharp taillight and thanks to the wider rear tyre, the overall look of the motorcycle from behind is quite appealing.

Other cycle parts

For the front suspension, the MT-25 is equipped with KYB upside-down forks, in 37 mm diameter and 7-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc front and rear and two-channel ABS is standard. As mentioned earlier, the chances of the MT-25 making its way here, are pretty slim.

Moreover, if we do get a more powerful sibling of the MT-15, it will most probably be the MT-03 which is based on the Yamaha R3.

Speaking of the R3, while it is still absent from our market, Yamaha recently took the wraps off the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of the 2021 YZF-R3 in the USA. Priced at USD 5,599, the motorcycle will be available in the international markets from September 2020 onwards. Not only this, but the R3 has also received another attractive colour scheme which goes by the name: Electric Teal. In the US, the bikes cost the same as they did earlier with the MotoGP colours arriving at $300 more. In terms of power, the motorcycle carries on with its 321cc 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, in-line 2 cylinder motor that produces 42 bhp of power @ 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of torque @ 9,000 rpm. With KTM readying the heavily updated RC 390, it is time that Yamaha India should consider bringing the R3 back to India.