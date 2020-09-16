Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Officially Teased

Ford India has now officially confirmed the upcoming launch of the new Ford Endeavour Sport edition in India. The automaker has now finally made an official announcement with a teaser that was recently shared on their social media handles.

The teaser showed a glimpse of the Endeavour in a dark room, which suggests that it is the Sport edition. The company has not confirmed the launch date as of now, but the arrival of this teaser suggests that an official launch is around the corner.

Ford already sells the Sport model in various international markets, under the name of Endeavour Everest Edition. However, in India, it will arrive as the 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Edition and will rival the Toyota Fortuner TRD, which was launched last month.

Ford might include some matte black elements in the honeycomb-pattern front grille, the lower half of the bumper, and outside rearview mirror housings. The SUV is also expected to come with blacked-out alloy wheels, which can be seen on the Australia-spec Everest model. The Endeavour is already a popular choice among the off-road SUV enthusiasts and the arrival of this ‘Sport’ variant will make it more attractive choice.

Ford will not offer the Sport variant with any mechanical change. It will come with same, 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of power and 420 Nm of torque. In case you are wondering, this engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

On the interior front, although there are very little chances, it will be great if Ford offers the same dark colour theme for the SUV’s interior as it does on the international models, which showcases a contrasting panel on the dashboard, along with black upholstery with contrast stitching. However, the international models also get other features like driver assistance systems, pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, which will not be available for the Indian edition. Keeping our fingers crossed, we hope that the new name for the SUV will not snatch away anything its dominating international identity.