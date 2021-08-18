Trending: 
Mahindra XUV700 Vs Competition: Specs And Features Compared

Mahindra has surely shaken up the 7 seater SUV market after revealing the XUV700 and the prices for some of its variants. Set to be launched in October, the XUV700 is going to go up against the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari. Let’s compare the specifications and features of these SUVs to see how the XUV700 fares:

mahindra xuv700 vs competition

Dimensions

Mahindra XUV700Tata SafariHyundai AlcazarMG Hector Plus
Length4695 mm4661 mm4500 mm4720 mm
Width1890mm1894 mm1790 mm1835 mm
Height1755mm1786 mm1675 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase2750mm2741 mm2760 mm2750 mm

In terms of dimensions, every SUV trumps the XUV700 in terms of the dimensions albeit by a small margin. The MG Hector is the longest in its class, Tata Safari is tallest and widest whereas the Alcazar has the longest wheelbase.

Tata Safari Adventure persona (1)

Powertrain

Mahindra XUV700Hyundai AlcazarMG Hector PlusTata Safari
Engine2.0 litre turbo petrol/ 2.2 litre diesel2.0 litre petrol/ 1.5 litre diesel1.5 litre turbo petrol/ 2.0 litre diesel2.0 litre diesel
Transmission6 speed manual, 6 speed torque converter automatic6 speed manual,6 speed torque converter automatic6 speed manual, DCT, CVT6 speed manual, 6 speed torque converter automatic
Power200 PS/155 PS,185 PS159 PS/ 115 PS142 PS/ 170 PS170 PS
Torque380 NM/ 360 NM, 420 NM, 450 NM        ( Automatic)191 NM/ 250 NM250 NM/ 350 NM350 NM

The XUV700 beats its competition by quite a margin when it comes to power and torque figures for the petrol and diesel powertrains. One thing to note is that the base MX variant comes with a detuned diesel engine with power and torque figures of 155 PS and 360 NM which are lesser than the Hector Plus and Safari. The XUV700 diesel automatic produces 450 NM of torque as opposed to the 420 NM of torque in the manual variant.

mahindra xuv700 press release blue

Features

The  Mahindra XUV700 is loaded with features. It comes with two 10.25 HD screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, air purifier, wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual zone climate control, AdrenoX infotainment system with 60+ connected car features, 360 degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, 12 speakers 3D sound system by Sony, smart door handles and electronic parking brake to name a few. However, it still misses out on ventilated seats, auto dimming IRVM, puddle lamps and ambient lighting which is offered by others.

xuv700 reveal interiors

The Alcazar offers a 10.25 inch touchscreen and a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets 64 colour ambient lighting, air purifier with AQI display, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charging for front two rows, front row seatback table with cupholder and device holder, 360 degree camera with blind view monitor, selectable driving modes and traction modes and ventilated seats.

Hyundai Alcazar review (1)

The MG Hector Plus gets a 360-degree camera, heated ORVM, LED fog lamps, 7 inch MID, TPMS, 8 colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electrically adjustable passenger seat, electrically operated tailgate, tailgate opening and closing with swipe gestures, automatic climate control, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

MG Hector Plus interior

The Safari gets a Soft-touch dashboard, automatic climate control, 9 speaker JBL speakers, HID projector headlamps, 8.8-inch touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, shark fin antenna, 18-inch alloy wheels, side and curtain airbags, electrically adjustable driver seat, panoramic sunroof, ISOFIX child mounts, electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill descent control, auto-dimming IRVM, TPMS, push-button start-stop with keyless entry, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, iRA connected car technology, 7 inch MID, leather seats, terrain response modes( normal, rough, wet) and cornering lamps.

Tata safari 696×396

Safety

In terms of safety features, all the SUVs get ABS, EBD, TCS, HLA, ESC, TPMS, ISOFIX child mounts and 6 airbags.

xuv700 reveal cruise control

However, the XUV700 one-ups the competition by offering driver knee airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and driver drowsiness detection.

