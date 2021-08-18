Home News Mahindra XUV700 Vs Competition: Specs And Features Compared

Mahindra has surely shaken up the 7 seater SUV market after revealing the XUV700 and the prices for some of its variants. Set to be launched in October, the XUV700 is going to go up against the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari. Let’s compare the specifications and features of these SUVs to see how the XUV700 fares: Dimensions Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Length 4695 mm 4661 mm 4500 mm 4720 mm Width 1890mm 1894 mm 1790 mm 1835 mm Height 1755mm 1786 mm 1675 mm 1760 mm Wheelbase 2750mm 2741 mm 2760 mm 2750 mm In terms of dimensions, every SUV trumps the XUV700 in terms of the dimensions albeit by a small margin. The MG Hector is the longest in its class, Tata Safari is tallest and widest whereas the Alcazar has the longest wheelbase. Powertrain Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Tata Safari Engine 2.0 litre turbo petrol/ 2.2 litre diesel 2.0 litre petrol/ 1.5 litre diesel 1.5 litre turbo petrol/ 2.0 litre diesel 2.0 litre diesel Transmission 6 speed manual, 6 speed torque converter automatic 6 speed manual,6 speed torque converter automatic 6 speed manual, DCT, CVT 6 speed manual, 6 speed torque converter automatic Power 200 PS/155 PS,185 PS 159 PS/ 115 PS 142 PS/ 170 PS 170 PS Torque 380 NM/ 360 NM, 420 NM, 450 NM ( Automatic) 191 NM/ 250 NM 250 NM/ 350 NM 350 NM

The XUV700 beats its competition by quite a margin when it comes to power and torque figures for the petrol and diesel powertrains. One thing to note is that the base MX variant comes with a detuned diesel engine with power and torque figures of 155 PS and 360 NM which are lesser than the Hector Plus and Safari. The XUV700 diesel automatic produces 450 NM of torque as opposed to the 420 NM of torque in the manual variant.

Features

The Mahindra XUV700 is loaded with features. It comes with two 10.25 HD screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, air purifier, wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual zone climate control, AdrenoX infotainment system with 60+ connected car features, 360 degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, 12 speakers 3D sound system by Sony, smart door handles and electronic parking brake to name a few. However, it still misses out on ventilated seats, auto dimming IRVM, puddle lamps and ambient lighting which is offered by others.

The Alcazar offers a 10.25 inch touchscreen and a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets 64 colour ambient lighting, air purifier with AQI display, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charging for front two rows, front row seatback table with cupholder and device holder, 360 degree camera with blind view monitor, selectable driving modes and traction modes and ventilated seats.

The MG Hector Plus gets a 360-degree camera, heated ORVM, LED fog lamps, 7 inch MID, TPMS, 8 colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electrically adjustable passenger seat, electrically operated tailgate, tailgate opening and closing with swipe gestures, automatic climate control, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

The Safari gets a Soft-touch dashboard, automatic climate control, 9 speaker JBL speakers, HID projector headlamps, 8.8-inch touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, shark fin antenna, 18-inch alloy wheels, side and curtain airbags, electrically adjustable driver seat, panoramic sunroof, ISOFIX child mounts, electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill descent control, auto-dimming IRVM, TPMS, push-button start-stop with keyless entry, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, iRA connected car technology, 7 inch MID, leather seats, terrain response modes( normal, rough, wet) and cornering lamps.

Safety

In terms of safety features, all the SUVs get ABS, EBD, TCS, HLA, ESC, TPMS, ISOFIX child mounts and 6 airbags.

However, the XUV700 one-ups the competition by offering driver knee airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and driver drowsiness detection.