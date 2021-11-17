Yamaha India Launches R15S With ‘Unibody Seat’ At INR 1.57 Lakh

Yamaha India recently trademarked the name R15S again, hinting at the more affordable R15’s resurrection and today, the Japanese bikemaker has announced an all new ‘Unibody seat’ variant for the YZF-R15 V3.0 supersport motorcycle, to meet customer demand. The new YZF-R15S V3 (Unibody Seat) variant will be sold alongside the YZF-R15 V4 model across all the authorized Yamaha dealerships in India. The YZF-R15S V3 is priced at Rs. 157,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in Racing Blue colour.

Specs and features

The “YZF-R15” brand has been a significant milestone in the company’s history; the product being the torchbearer to introduce racing culture in India. The YZF-R15 V3 has seen huge success for its spectacular engineering prowess and technological advancements, and the new variant will continue to carry the baton to strengthen that position in the premium super sports segment.

The R15S V3 variant is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces maximum power of 18.6 PS at 10,000rpm, with a torque output of 14.1 Nm at 8,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It will continue to feature a Multi Function LCD Instrument Cluster with Gear Shift Indicator, Dual Channel ABS, Assist & Slipper Clutch, Side stand with engine cut-off Switch, Deltabox Frame, Aluminum Swingarm, and a Super Wide 140/70-R17 Radial Rear Tyre.

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “The YZF-R15 in its Version 3.0 was a huge success as it proved to be the most exhilarating model in the 150cc supersport segment with advanced technology and features. While the YZF-R15 V4 is being highly appreciated by customers across India, our research has shown that customers are also looking for a more viable option to commute with a pillion, without having to compromise on the Racing DNA of the R15. At Yamaha we are always listening to what our customers’ demand and make every possible attempt to meet those demands. Hence, the R15S V3 with a Unibody Seat was evident.”

He further added, “After the introduction of the brand Campaign ‘The Call of the Blue’ in 2018, the R15 model range witnessed a staggering growth in sales. Considering the period between January 2018 to October 2021, we have garnered a total sale of 276, 445 units, which is a remarkable accomplishment. This clearly states the success of ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, which was launched to testify the company’s commitment of offering two wheelers that add up to the global spirit of Yamaha Racing and the brand’s global image of ‘Excitement, Stylish and Sporty’.”