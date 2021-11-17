2021 Aprilia SR 160: Changes Explained

Recently we saw Aprilla unveil their updated SR scooter lineup in India. Scooters like SR 125 and SR 160 got updates with a price rise. The updated SR 125 costs ₹1.08 lakh and the updated SR 160 costs ₹1.17 lakh. The scooters cost ₹11,000 and ₹14,000 more than their outgoing versions, respectively. The updated Aprilia can be booked for ₹5000 across all dealerships in India. Aprilia has introduced quite a few changes to make the new lineup cosmetically different from their outgoing models. Here’s a brief lowdown on all the changes it has over its previous iteration:

Cosmetic changes

Aprilia has redesigned the front of the new SR 160. The new model gets new features like LED lights with handlebar cowl and air vents. The old model was not having any of these features. The new SR160 also gets a sleeker-looking front when compared to the old model. On the rear side, the new model has an X-shaped LED tail light.

Updated instrument cluster

The previous model of SR160 had a half digital and half analogue instrument cluster but now the new model borrows the instrument cluster from SRX160. The fully digital instrument cluster will show information like rpm, mileage, average speed, top speed, speed, fuel level, 2 trip meters, odometer, and time display. For 2000 more, you can also have features like Bluetooth connectivity to help you with call and SMS alerts.

Split seat

The old SR160 had a single seat unit which was uncomfortable for many but the new model gets a split seat unit. We hope the split seat offers comfort for riders and pillion. Apart from the new seat unit SR160 also has a chunkier grab rail for the pillion to hold.

New graphics

Not only the standard variants but the Race variant also gets the latest RS-GP graphics inspired by Aprilia’s own MotoGP machine. The SR 160 range is available in white, blue, grey, red, and matte black colors.

Things that remain unchanged

Things that remain unchanged are engine, suspension, frame which means the new model still has a 160cc 3 valve engine producing 11 PS of power 30 mm forks at front and mono-shock at the rear. 220mm disc brake at the front and 140mm at the rear with ABS. The Aprilia SR range gets a wheelbase of 1365mm and a ground clearance of 169mm. It gets a boot space of 11 litres which also gets a USB charger and a light.