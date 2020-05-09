Yamaha India Employees Step Forward For The Fight Against Coronavirus

In what comes as a heart-warming gesture, Yamaha India employees have stepped up against the fight of Covid-19. Yamaha Motor India Group (YMIG) announced today that its employees have donated a day’s salary from the April month on a voluntary basis in order to support the government in fighting the contingencies arising out of the COVID 19 pandemic in India. The permanent employees which include both the white-collar and blue-collar employees as well as some trainees based at the three plant locations Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh), & Faridabad (Haryana), Corporate Office in Chennai and Area Offices across India donated a total of Rs.61.5 lakh for this noble cause.

In a press release statement, YMIG shares that as a responsible entity, it feels that in the current situation it is the moral responsibility of everyone to extend their support and make efforts to be a part of the government’s preparation to work towards combating the global pandemic by bringing relief to millions of citizens through essentials, healthcare and charity. The statement added that out of the total donation of Rs 61.5 lakh, Rs. 25 lakh each will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (Government of Tamil Nadu) and Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund (Government of Uttar Pradesh) and the remaining Rs. 11.5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund.

Also READ: Audi India Resumes Operations With A Promise Of Safety

Commenting on this wonderful gesture by Yamaha employees, Mr Takahiro Henmi, Executive Vice President, Yamaha Motor India said, “This is a global crisis and Yamaha’s task as a global company is enormous. During such time what COVID 19 has prompted, Yamaha feels that it is important for everyone to stand united against the pandemic and come forward to support the government in winning this battle. I appreciate and also feel proud as our employees decided to join the global community in full spirit by voluntarily donating a day’s salary. It will certainly help the government to fast track relief measures for the people of India. We will also continue to provide assistance to the government in the best way we can.”

The company has fully ascertained that seeing the current scenario, it has taken all the necessary measures to support the government by closing its operations in India since the announcement of lockdown in the last week of March. On the business front, Yamaha is about to launch its premium sports commuter bikes- the FZ 25 and the FZS 25. Both bikes are expected to hit showrooms once the lockdown is lifted.