Audi India Resumes Operations With A Promise Of Safety

As we attempt to move on with life under the shadow of a pandemic, businesses and individuals will have to follow strict guidelines if the wheels of our economy must roll. Audi India has resumed operations in the country by sending out a message of solidarity, “We are in this together,” to its employees, partners, customers and fans. The popular premium car brand has shared a video which highlights how Audi India facilities are getting ready to operate as we take small steps towards getting back to normalcy.

The carmaker has ensured that all its facilities, including workshops and dealerships, are thoroughly sanitized using the most effective treatments, twice a day, every day. The process will include all touchpoints, fixtures, furniture and a security team will thermally scan every entrant at the main door. Post that, entry and exit will be staggered and every person will have to wear a mask, gloves, keep their hands sanitized, and maintain a 6-feet-long physical distance at all times.

Cars will be sanitized too, where the process will cover door handles, the steering wheel, gear knob, all buttons and switches, hand rests, seats and windows, using genuine Audi products. Disposable covers for the seats, gear knob and floor mats will be used and every car will be sanitized post-repair and before delivery, using ozone treatment. Appointments for car service and delivery will be staggered and documentation will be contactless.

Prior to this, Audi India had announced its ‘Salute to COVID-19 Warriors’ initiative as a gratitude of the services rendered by essential workers. As a part of this initiative, Audi customers who are leading the battle against the novel coronavirus from the front line can avail of a complimentary disinfection/cleaning of interiors, exterior cleaning and general check-up of their Audi, along with a courtesy car pick-up and drop. The brand announced an extension on extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India. All customers whose extended warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period (March 15 – May 03, 2020) were assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi car.